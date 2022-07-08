“His contribution since he’s come in has been phenomenal” – Danny Murphy lavishes praise on Liverpool star but explains why he also feels sorry for the player

Former Liverpool midfielder Danny Murphy has claimed he feels sorry for Reds forward Diogo Jota, who is set to see his game time restricted from next season.

The Portugal international has been a revelation since his arrival from Wolverhampton Wanderers two years ago. He has scored 34 times in 85 appearances across all competitions so far.

Originally brought in as cover for Jurgen Klopp's side, Jota eventually impressed so much that he became a first-choice central option in place of Roberto Firmino.

Alice Bailey @Alice_Baileyy_ Diogo Jota has 43 G/A in 58 starts since making his Liverpool debut Diogo Jota has 43 G/A in 58 starts since making his Liverpool debut https://t.co/rTZlP3rTVl

However, the 25-year-old's opportunities were limited in the second half of the most recent campaign. This was due to the signing of Luis Diaz, who made a storming start to life at the Merseyside club.

While Sadio Mane has left Liverpool to jon Bayern Munich, Jota is set to be further down the pecking order due to the arrival of Benfica striker Darwin Nunez.

Murphy has told Anfield Watch that he believes Jota is "phenomenal." However, he expressed sympathy for the diminutive attacker for being left out of some crucial games last term.

The former England midfielder proclaimed:

“I feel for him a little bit because he didn’t start a few big games towards the end of last season. His contribution since he’s come in has been phenomenal. What do you want from an attacking player? Goals and assists. He offers both.”

The Anfield Talk @TheAnfieldTalk (🟢) NEW:



Diogo Jota is set to be offered a significant pay rise on a new deal and Liverpool will look to tie down Naby Keita who has one year left on his contract. [Neil Jones] (🟢) NEW: Diogo Jota is set to be offered a significant pay rise on a new deal and Liverpool will look to tie down Naby Keita who has one year left on his contract. [Neil Jones] https://t.co/InE8P5hHaD

Danny Murphy believes Jude Bellingham isn't a "necessity" for Liverpool

Borussia Dortmund midfielder Jude Bellingham has been strongly linked with a move to the Reds (via GOAL). The 19-year-old has earned a reputation as being one of the best young players in European football.

When Murphy was asked for his thoughts on Liverpool chasing Bellingham next summer, he replied:

“We’re always looking for perfection and would Liverpool want to bring in someone in midfield to make that area that little bit more competitive? Probably, in an ideal world, but I don’t think it’s a necessity. Because when you look at the numbers, it’s not as scarce as you think."

He added:

"I think Curtis Jones is a tremendous talent and we will see more of him. I did think he would have kicked on more last season but he’s not going to go away."

Murphy highlighted Liverpool's current options in midfield and believes Bellingham could be one for the future. He said:

"You already have Jordan Henderson, Fabinho and Thiago. I think (Naby) Keita is staying with Klopp thinking there is more to come from him. He’s shown a lot of faith in him really because though he’s had the occasional brilliant game, more often than not he has flattered to deceive."

Murphy further added:

"Longer-term they will be looking at someone like Declan Rice to replace Henderson in that holding role. And Jude Bellingham is a wonderful talent who can play anywhere in the middle of the park. Would he add quality and excitement and competition? Yes."

🔥🔴David McGrady🔥🔴 @Djmc76



Fabio Carvalho - 19

🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 Harvey Elliott - 19

🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 Curtis Jones - 21

Darwin Nenes - 22

🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 Trent Alexander-Arnold - 23

Ibrahima Konate - 23

Caoimhim Kelleher - 23

Luis Diaz - 25

Diogo Jota - 25 Liverpool’s future is lookingFabio Carvalho - 19🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 Harvey Elliott - 19🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 Curtis Jones - 21Darwin Nenes - 22🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 Trent Alexander-Arnold - 23Ibrahima Konate - 23Caoimhim Kelleher - 23Luis Diaz - 25Diogo Jota - 25 Liverpool’s future is looking 🔥🔥🇵🇹 Fabio Carvalho - 19🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 Harvey Elliott - 19🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 Curtis Jones - 21🇺🇾 Darwin Nenes - 22🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 Trent Alexander-Arnold - 23🇫🇷 Ibrahima Konate - 23🇮🇪 Caoimhim Kelleher - 23🇨🇴 Luis Diaz - 25🇵🇹 Diogo Jota - 25 https://t.co/aZIf0AT27r

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far