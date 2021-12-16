"His numbers speak for themselves" - Pep Guardiola pays tribute to Sergio Aguero with Diego Maradona and Lionel Messi comparison

Manchester City legend Sergio Aguero retired from professional football yesterday afternoon after cardiac arrhythmia forced the Barcelona forward to hang up his boots. The ace striker joined Barcelona from Manchester City over the summer but has had to deal with a string of injuries before his heart condition became severe and apparent.

Aguero’s former manager Pep Guardiola attended the retirement ceremony for the forward in Barcelona. The pair are close, having worked together for five seasons at Manchester City.

When asked about Aguero, Guardiola compared the striker to his close friend Lionel Messi, and his ex-father-in-law Diego Maradona:

“Maradona conquered Italy, Messi did it in Spain and Aguero did it in England. His numbers speak for themselves.”

Arguably one of the most talented forwards the game has ever seen, Aguero was a clinical goalscorer for all his clubs. The centre-forward has scored 260 goals in 390 games for Man City, including the goal to give the Cityzens their first league title in over 50 years.

Another 100 goals in 230 appearances for Atletico Madrid, as well as 18 goals in 38 appearances for boyhood side Independiente showcase Aguero’s qualities.

Aguero also pitched in with one goal in five appearances for Barcelona despite his injury record. His career with Argentina was stellar as well, with the striker bagging 101 appearances and 41 goals for La Albiceleste.

Sergio Aguero of Barcelona Press Conference

Sergio Aguero announced his retirement at a Camp Nou press conference yesterday after suffering chest pains during a Barcelona game in October. The star made the decision to retire after it was clear he couldn't continue playing with these health issues:

"This announcement is to let you know that I have decided to stop playing professional football. It is a very hard decision."

"First of all, it's my health; you know the problem I had a month and a bit ago. I was in good hands with the doctors, they told me that the best thing to do was to stop playing and I took this decision a week or 10 days ago."

"I did everything I could to see if there was any hope, but there was not much hope. I am proud and happy for how my career went."

