“His priority will be to try an experience in La Liga” – Fabrizio Romano claims Manchester United man is ‘expected to leave’ in June 

Italian journalist Fabrizio Romano has stated that Edinson Cavani is expected to leave Manchester United at the end of the current season. The Uruguayan forward has just six months remaining on his current deal at Old Trafford and wants a move to La Liga in the future.

Fabrizio Romano tweeted the following in regards to Edinson Cavani's future with the Red Devils suggesting a free transfer could be on the cards:

"Edinson Cavani is expected to leave Man United in June as free agent - his priority will be to try an experience in La Liga. Spain could be his next destination, but Cavani will only decide in the coming months."

Edinson Cavani joined Manchester United in 2020 on a free transfer from Ligue 1 giants Paris Saint-Germain on a one-year contract. The 34-year-old forward had an amazing debut season at Old Trafford, netting 17 goals in 39 appearances across all competitions. This prompted the United hierarchy to offer him another one-year contract until the summer of 2022.

However, the former PSG star has seen his game time reduced due to the arrival of Cristiano Ronaldo in the summer of 2021. As things stand, Cavani has made 15 appearances across all competitions and has scored just twice.

At the age of 34, this could be the final opportunity for Edinson Cavani to play in one of the major European leagues, with La Liga being his preferred destination. Rumors also suggested a return to South America via River Plate. However, Fabrizio Romano has ruled out the possibility of that happening.

Manchester United could also lose Paul Pogba on a free transfer

Apart from Edinson Cavani, Manchester United could also lose star midfielder Paul Pogba on a free transfer at the end of the current season. As things stand, the 28-year-old midfielder is yet to sign an extension with the Red Devils.

It is worth mentioning that Pogba has only just returned from an injury he picked up in November whilst on international duty with France. The former Juventus star scored his first goal of the season against Burnley in mid-week. However, Ralf Rangnick's side could only manage a 1-1 draw at Turf Moor.

European giants including Real Madrid and PSG are the two sides who are interested in signing the Manchester United midfielder on a free transfer this summer. Meanwhile, Jesse Lingard is also expected to leave Old Trafford for free after the expiration of contract at the end of the ongoing campaign. As a result, it is safe to assume Manchester United will look to strengthen their midfield in the summer.

