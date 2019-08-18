Hits and Flops - Manchester City vs Tottenham Hotspur

Gabriel Jesus's stoppage-time goal was disallowed by VAR

Manchester City are expected to be perennial winners, but Tottenham Hotspur proved to be the spanner in their works on the day. When the home side scored early, everyone expected them to run away with the match, but two goals that came completely out of the blue for Spurs turned the tide of the game in two out of the three most decisive moments in the 2-2 draw.

The early clash between the two potential title competitors ended square but only by inches, with VAR featuring in a late controversially disallowed goal for Manchester City for Aymeric Laporte's inadvertent handball in the box.

The visitors became the first side to win any points at the Etihad in the league this calendar year. Let's take a look at those who shone and those who fell short in this game.

Hit - Kevin De Bruyne

Kevin De Bruyne ran the Manchester City show

Pep Guardiola's juggernaut cut through the league and fended off Liverpool's challenge last season without Kevin De Bruyne's help for most of the games. The Belgian has returned this season and has begun the first couple of games for City in a real show of strength.

De Bruyne has registered 3 assists in two games so far and came close to increasing that tally plenty of times against Spurs. He ran the game in midfield for the home team and provided a consistent threat against a Spurs side that afforded him space. He punished them for it repeatedly, but Manchester City's usually prolific finishing let them down on more than one occasion.

City's attack, led by De Bruyne who played in a free role often ending up close to Aguero or on either flank, registered 30 shots in the game, with 10 of them being on target, yet, uncharacteristically they only scored two. Their ineffectiveness in front of goal, though, shouldn't take the accolades away from what was a reminder of how good a player the Belgian can be when given the freedom to dictate play.

