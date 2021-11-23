HJK Helsinki vs Alashkert prediction, preview, team news and more | UEFA Europa Conference League 2021-22

HJK Helsinki and Alashkert square off at the Bolt Arena in the Finnish capital on Thursday on matchday five of the UEFA Europa Conference League.

Both teams have already been eliminated from the competition following a poor run, so it's essentially a dead rubber.

HJK's only victory in Group A came against Alashkert on matchday two, winning 4-2 in Yerevan and losing all other games to sit in third place with just three points from four games.

Alashkert, however, are pointless at the bottom, having been defeated in all their clashes so far, scoring only thrice.

HJK Helsinki vs Alashkert Head-To-Head

The sides met for the first time in September this year, with HJK coming away with a 4-2 victory in Yerevan.

HJK Helsinki @hjkhelsinki



⚽️ 8' Riski Riku 0-1

⚽️ 24' Embalo 1-1

⚽️ 57’ Valencic 1-2

⚽️ 63’ Riski Roope 1-3

⚽️ 90+3’ Glisic 2-3

⚽️ 90+4’ Olusanya 2-4



⭐️⭐️⭐️



#HJK #UECL #OnVainYksiKlubi 🔵⚪️ FT: Alashkert vs HJK 2-4⚽️ 8' Riski Riku 0-1⚽️ 24' Embalo 1-1⚽️ 57’ Valencic 1-2⚽️ 63’ Riski Roope 1-3⚽️ 90+3’ Glisic 2-3⚽️ 90+4’ Olusanya 2-4⭐️⭐️⭐️ 🔵⚪️ FT: Alashkert vs HJK 2-4⚽️ 8' Riski Riku 0-1⚽️ 24' Embalo 1-1⚽️ 57’ Valencic 1-2⚽️ 63’ Riski Roope 1-3⚽️ 90+3’ Glisic 2-3⚽️ 90+4’ Olusanya 2-4⭐️⭐️⭐️#HJK #UECL #OnVainYksiKlubi https://t.co/pAPiAjW5sF

HJK Helsinki Form Guide (all competitions): L-W-W-D-L

Alashkert Form Guide (all competitions): D-W-L-W-L

HJK Helsinki vs Alashkert Team News

HJK Helsinki

Jakob Tannander is the only notable absentee for the Finnish side as the goalkeeper has been out with a finger injury since September.

The side's top-scorer Filip Valencic may come into the starting XI to fire up their attack, after starting on the bench in the 3-0 defeat by Maccabi Tel Aviv a few weeks ago.

Assist-machine Riku Riski is also pushing for a start on Thursday.

Injured: Jakob Tannander

Suspended: None

Unavailable: None

Alashkert

The Yellows have a clean bill of health coming into Thursday, but head coach Arsen Petrosyan might make a few changes to his side that lost 2-0 in the Armenian Cup at the weekend.

Vincent Bezecourt might come in for Rumyan Hovsepyan while veteran goalkeeper David Yurchenko could start ahead of Ognjen Cancarevic.

Injured: None

Suspended: None

Unavailable: None

HJK Helsinki vs Alashkert Predicted XI

HJK Helsinki (3-4-2-1): Hugo Keto; Miro Tenho, Valtteri Moren, Daniel O'Shaughnessy; Matti Peltola, Lucas Lingman, Santeri Vaananen, David Browne; Riku Riski, Roope Riski, Filip Valencic.

Alashkert (4-1-4-1): David Yurchenko; Tiago Cameta, Taron Voskanyan, Didier Kadio, Dejan Boljevic; Artak Grigoryan; Marko Milinkovic, Vincent Bezecourt, David Khurtsidze, Aleksandar Glisic; Jose Embalo.

HJK Helsinki vs Alashkert Prediction

There's nothing but pride at stake here as both teams are already eliminated from the competition.

As much as Alashkert would want to get a few points on the board before closing out their campaign, they've been really poor so far.

We're putting our money on Helsinki to edge out their Armenian counterparts narrowly.

ALSO READ Article Continues below

Prediction: HJK Helsinki 2-1 Alashkert

Edited by Peter P