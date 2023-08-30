HJK Helsinki vs Farul Constanta Prediction and Betting Tips | August 31, 2023 

HJK Helsinki welcome Farul Constanta to the Bolt Arena for the second leg of the UEFA Europa Conference League playoff on Thursday (August 31).

The visitors hold the advantage in the tie, having claimed a 2-1 comeback win in the first leg in Romania last week. Joona Toivio put HJK ahead in the 50th minute, but goals from Rivaldinho and Mihai Popescu saw Farul complete the comeback.

Farul followed up their continental victory with a routine 2-0 home win over Universitaria Craiova in the Romanian Liga 1. Louis Munteanu's first-half brace inspired the win.

HJK, meanwhile, claimed maximum points in a comfortable 3-1 win at AC Oulu in the Finnish Veikkausliiga. Tuomas Ollila's second-half brace helped his side claim all three points.

The Finnish champions dropped into the Conference League following their 4-2 aggregate defeat to Qarabag in the Europa League third qualifying round. Farul qualified for this stage with a routine 5-0 aggregate win over Flora in the last round of the qualifiers. A 3-0 home win was followed by a 2-0 win in Estonia.

HJK Helsinki vs Farul Constanta Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Last week's clash was the first meeting between the two sides.

Farul have conceded at least twice in four of their last five away games.

HJK's last six games across competitions have had goals at both ends and also produced at least three goals.

Farul have won four of their last five competitive games.

Six of HJK's last seven home games across competitions have been decided by one-goal margins.

HJK Helsinki vs Farul Constanta Prediction

HJK have had a continental campaign to forget, having lost their last four European qualifiers. They started off in the Champions League but could end up without continental football unless they overturn their deficit in this tie.

Farul, meanwhile, are unlikely to try and protect their lead, with HJK's defence vulnerable to being exploited. Expect the two sides to cancel each other in a high-scoring stalemate.

Prediction: HJK 2-2 Farul

HJK Helsinki vs Farul Constanta Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Draw

Tip 2 - Both teams to score

Tip 3 - Over 2.5 goals

Bold Tip - Both teams to score over 1.5 goals