HJK Helsinki vs PAOK Prediction and Betting Tips | 21st September 2023

HJK Helsinki host PAOK at the Bolt Arena on Thursday for their opening group-stage game of the 2023-24 UEFA Europa Conference League.

After missing out on European football for seven years, HJK are set to play in their third European tournament in a row.

In the previous two years, the Klubi went out in the group stages of the Conference League and Europa League. Having drawn alongside PAOK, Aberdeen and Eintracht Frankfurt, HJK once again face a tough road to the knockout stages.

However, with four unbeaten games behind them, the Finnish side have the momentum and will look to begin their season with a victory.

PAOK were also on a great run of form until recently, winning five games on the bounce in August, and going their first eight games of the 2023-24 campaign unbeaten.

But now, the Greek side are winless in their last two. The Asprómavri lost 1-0 to OFI in the Greek Super League at the start of September before a 0-0 draw with Aris last weekend.

With seven points in four games, PAOK are in fourth position in their league, behind only Olympiacos, Panathinaikos and OFI.

HJK vs PAOK Head-To-Head and Key Numbers

This is the first official clash between HJK and PAOK.

PAOK have kept five clean sheets in five of their last eight clashes in all competitions.

After going three home games in Europe without a win, HJK have won three of their next four.

PAOK are unbeaten in their last seven games in Europe, all coming in the qualifiers.

PAOK are winless in their last two games.

HJK are unbeaten in their last four games in all competitions, winning three.

HJK have scored twice in each of their last two home games in all competitions.

HJK's Bojan Radulovic has scored in their last three home games.

HJK vs PAOK Prediction

HJK come into the fixture on the back of a long unbeaten run, while also boasting a good record at home. PAOK have more experience than HJK in Europe, but have stuttered in their recent games.

The Finnish side should be able to cause an upset in this encounter with a narrow victory.

Prediction: HJK 2-0 PAOK

HJK vs PAOK Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: HJK to win

Tip 2 - Goals over/under 2.5: Under 2.5

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: No