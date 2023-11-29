HJK vs Aberdeen Prediction and Betting Tips | November 30th 2023

HJK Helsinki and Aberdeen will battle for three points in a UEFA Europa Conference League fixture on Thursday (November 30th).

The home side have not been in action since falling to a 1-0 defeat at home to Eintracht Frankfurt in the Conference League three weeks ago. Fares Chaibi's strike just past the half-hour mark proved to be the difference between the two sides.

Aberdeen, meanwhile, settled for a share of the spoils in a 1-1 draw at home to Rangers in the Scottish Premiership on Sunday. They went ahead courtesy of Bojan Miovski's 11th-minute goal and were on course for all three points until their visitors were awarded a controversial injury time penalty after a VAR review. Rangers skipper James Tavernier stepped up to draw the game level.

The Dons will turn their focus to the continent where their last game saw them share the spoils in a 2-2 draw away to PAOK.

The draw left them in third spot on two points and saw them eliminated from the tournament. HJK are the bottom of the standings on one point, making this game a dead rubber.

HJK vs Aberdeen Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The reverse fixture ended in a 1-1 draw in October.

HJK are currently on a five-game winless streak in all competitions, losing each of their last four.

Aberdeen have conceded at least two goals in four of their last five away games.

HJK has not won a European game at home since the 2021/22 season.

Aberdeen have won just one corner kick across their last four games in all competitions.

HJK vs Aberdeen Prediction

HJK recently won a 32nd overall and fourth successive Finnish league crown, with their triumph coming on goal difference. Things have been more sour on the continent though as they have been eliminated from the Conference League with two games to go.

It is much the same for Aberdeen and both sides have nothing but pride left to play for. They will each be eager to avoid finishing at the bottom of the group by getting maximum points here.

Although one side could nick a win, we are backing the spoils to be shared in a low-scoring stalemate.

Prediction: HJK 1-1 Aberdeen

HJK vs Aberdeen Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Draw

Tip 2 - Both teams to score

Tip 3 - Over 1.5 goals

Tip 4 - Under 9.5 corner kicks