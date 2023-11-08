HJK vs Eintracht Frankfurt Prediction and Betting Tips | November 9th 2023

HJK Helsinki and Eintracht Frankfurt will battle for three points on matchday four of the UEFA Europa Conference League on Thursday.

The hosts have not been in action since suffering a 6-0 drubbing away to Frankfurt in the reverse fixture a fortnight ago. Six different men got on the scoresheet to help the Germans cruise to the comfortable win.

Frankfurt, meanwhile, are coming into the game on the back of a 3-0 away drubbing of Union Berlin in the Bundesliga. Omar Marmoush set the visitors on their way to victory with a first-half brace while Nacho stepped off the bench to put the icing on the cake in the 82nd minute.

The Eagles will turn their focus back to the continent where they sit in second spot in Group G on six points. HJK are bottom of the standings with one point to show for their efforts in three games.

HJK vs Eintracht Frankfurt Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The reverse fixture is the sole meeting between the two sides.

HJK's thrashing in that game is their joint-heaviest defeat in European competition since 1979-80.

Frankfurt are currently on a six-game unbeaten run in all competitions (five wins), scoring at least two goals on each occasion.

None of Frankfurt's last eight competitive games have been level at the break.

HJK are unbeaten in their last three home games against German opposition (two wins).

Frankfurt have not conceded a goal for 267 minutes in away games, winning every game on the road in this run.

HJK vs Eintracht Frankfurt Prediction

HJK recently won a 33rd Finnish league crown and have had enough time to prepare for this make-or-break fixture. Another defeat here would see them eliminated from the group stage with two games to spare.

Eintracht Frankfurt won the Europa League in 2022 and have been impressive in their maiden Conference League campaign. Dino Toppmoller's side have hit a purple patch in recent weeks, particularly in attack where they have scored 19 goals in their last six games in all competitions.

We are backing the visitors to continue their positive run with another multi-goal victory.

Prediction: HJK 1-4 Eintracht Frankfurt

HJK vs Eintracht Frankfurt Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Eintracht Frankfurt to win

Tip 2 - Both teams to score

Tip 3 - Over 2.5 goals

Tip 4 - Frankfurt to score over 1.5 goals