HJK vs KI Prediction and Betting Tips | 29th August 2024

HJK will play host to KI at Bolt Arena in the UEFA Conference League playoffs on Thursday. After a relatively balanced meeting in the first leg, the sides are looking to outdo each other.

HJK vs KI Preview

Both teams settled for a 2-2 draw in the first leg at Tórsvøllur. Árni Frederiksberg and Hallur Hansson stood up for KI with one goal each while Lee Erwin netted HJK’s two goals. While the Faroese side were hoping to seal a 2-1 win, the Finish visitors spoiled the show with a late equalizer.

Klubi are poised to enjoy home advantage, with the stalemate from the first leg adding a boost. HJK failed to progress beyond the first qualifying round of the UEFA Champions League, prompting their demotion to the Conference League. The hosts are unbeaten at home in their last five matches.

Trending

KI remain upbeat despite the home draw, according to head coach Espen Haug. The second leg is expected to be as intense as the first, with the fate of the tie still in the balance. KI will push for goals in an effort to improve their chances on the aggregate scoreline. HJK could leave some exploitable spaces behind.

The visitors have played in the Champions League and Europa League this season, without success, hence they landed in the Conference League. They are reaching the playoff round for the first time in this competition. On the home front, KI are pushing with their title defense in the Faroe Islands Premier League. They sit third after 19 matchdays.

HJK vs KI Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

HJK have won four times and drawn once in their last five matches in all competitions.

HJK have lost once in their last nine matches in all competitions, winning six times.

HJK have scored nine goals and conceded three in their last five matches.

KI have won twice, drawn once and lost twice in their last five matches on the road.

HJK have won four times and drawn once in their last five matches while KI have won thrice, drawn once and lost once. Form Guide: HJK – W-D-W-W-W, KI – W-D-L-W-W.

HJK vs KI Prediction

It’s HJK’s game to lose but they should expect a tough fight from the visitors, who will spare no effort to make their voice heard.

KI have not been horrible on the road of late. They could draw inspiration from their recent successes as they head for Helsinki.

HJK are the favorites based on form and home advantage.

Prediction: HJK 3-1 KI

HJK vs KI Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result – HJK to win

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals – Yes

Tip 3: HJK to score first – Yes

Tip 4: KI to score - Yes

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback