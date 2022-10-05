HJK vs Ludogorets Prediction and Betting Tips | October 6, 2022 

HJK will host Ludogorets at the Helsinki Football Stadium on Thursday (October 6) on matchday three of the UEFA Europa League.

The Finnish outfit have enjoyed a very solid league campaign and are closing in on a record 32nd Veikkausliiga title. They have, however, failed to come alive on the continental stage, losing 2-0 to Real Betis in their first group stage game before losing 3-0 to Roma.

HJK are without a point from their two Europa League games this season and sit rock-bottom in their group. They will now look to pick up their first European win of the season.

Ludogorets, meanwhile, enjoyed quite a brilliant start to their season but have struggled either side of the recent international break. They beat Jose Mourinho's Roma 2-1 in their Europa League opener before losing 3-2 to Real Betis.

The visitors are third in their group with three points from two games and will look to add to that tally on Thursday.

HJK vs Ludogorets Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Thursday's game will mark the first meeting between HJK and Ludogorets.

The hosts' only previous matchup against Bulgarian opposition came in the 2016-17 UEFA Europa League qualifiers, where they beat Beroe Stara Zagora 2-1 on aggregate.

Ludogorets have scored 16 league goals away from home this season - the most in the Bulgarian top flight.

HJK have scored at least one goal in all but one of their last 12 home games across competitions.

The visitors are without a clean sheet in their last three games across competitions.

HJK are one of two teams without a goal in the Europa League this season, with the other team being Union Berlin in Group D.

HJK vs Ludogorets Prediction

HJK have alternated wins and losses in their last six games across competitions. They have, however, won all but one of their last seven home games and will hope their home advantage can spur them to their first continental win of the season.

Ludogorets are on a three-game winless streak, with two of those games ending in defeats. They have lost their last two games on the road but should return to winning ways here, as they are the stronger team.

Prediction: HJK 1-2 Ludogorets

HJK vs Ludogorets Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Ludogorets

Tip 2 - Goals - Over/under 2.5 - Over 2.5 goals (All but two of the visitors' last nine matches have produced more than 2.5 goals.)

Tip 3 - HJK to score first: Yes (The hosts have scored the first goal in four of their last five games.)

