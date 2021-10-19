HJK vs Maccabi Tel Aviv prediction, preview, team news and more | UEFA Europa Conference 2021-22

Maccabi Tel Aviv will be looking to continue their unbeaten run in Europe when they face HJK in the UEFA Europa Conference League on Thursday.

The Israeli outfit are currently leading Group A with four points and have yet to taste a defeat in the competition.

They started out with a thumping 4-1 victory over Armenian side Alashkert before holding LASK to a late 1-1 draw on matchday two.

Their Finnish rivals, meanwhile, bounced back from the opening day blues with a 4-2 win in the next match and now sit third in the group.

HJK vs Maccabi Tel Aviv Head-To-Head

Their only two previous clashes came way back in 2004 when the sides were drawn together in the second qualifying round of the Champions League.

Tel Aviv won the home leg 1-0 before a goalless stalemate in Helsinki confirmed their place in the next round.

HJK Form Guide (all competitions): L-L-W-L-W

Maccabi Tel Aviv Form Guide (all competitions): W-L-D-W-L

HJK vs Maccabi Tel Aviv Team News

HJK

Atomu Tanaka (knee) and Jakob Tannander (finger) are the only two injured players for the Finnish side at the moment.

Head coach Toni Koskela might field the same lineup that comfortably beat Alashkert in their last European game.

Injured: Atomu Tanaka, Jakob Tannander

Suspended: None

Unavailable: None

Maccabi Tel Aviv

The Yellow Ones also have a few injury concerns with Avi Rikan (calf strain) and Maor Kandil (groin) both currently out.

Luis Hernandez was sent off at the weekend in the league but his suspension only applies for domestic games, not in Europe. Hence, he's could feature again on Thursday.

Injured: Avi Rikan and Maor Kandil

Suspended: None

Unavailable: None

HJK vs Maccabi Tel Aviv Predicted XI

HJK (4-4-2): Hugo Keto; Janne Saksela, Valtteri Moren, Miro Tenho, Luis Murillo; Riku Riski, Santeri Väänänen, Tim Sparv, Jair; Filip Valencic, Roope Riski.

Maccabi Tel Aviv (4-2-3-1): Daniel Peretz; André Geraldes, Sheran Yeini, Shahar Piven, Enric Saborit; Dan Glazer, Eden Shamir; Brandley Kuwas, Dan Biton, Gavriel Kanichowsky; Stipe Perica.

HJK vs Maccabi Tel Aviv Prediction

Maccabi Tel Aviv obviously have more European experience under their belt than HJK.

However, the Finnish side are a very menacing outfit in attack at the moment, having scored nine times in their last three games.

It will be a tough encounter which might end in a high-scoring draw.

Prediction: HJK 2-2 Maccabi Tel Aviv

