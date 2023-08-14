HJK vs Qarabag Prediction and Betting Tips | 17th August 2023

Qarabag visit the Bolt Arena on Thursday to face HJK for the second leg of their UEFA Europa League third qualifying round, looking to get the job done.

The Azeri side won the home leg 2-1 last week. Leandro Andrade opened the scoring for Qarabag 10 minutes into the second half before Anthony Olusanya equalized for The Club 22 minutes later.

Olavio Vieira dos Santos Junior then netted the winner for the Horsemen with just five minutes of normal time remaining in the encounter.

Aiming for their second consecutive appearance in the UEFA Europa League, Qarabag need just a draw in Helsinki to advance to the playoffs.

At the weekend, Gurban Gurbanov's side added more wind to their sails with a 3-0 vanquish of Turan in the Azerbaijan Premier League.

On the other hand, all is not yet lost for HJK. The Club have won their last three home games in all competitions and will be confident of overturning the deficit, which is just one goal.

In order to win, though, Toni Korkeakunnas' side must beef up their backline as HJK have been repeatedly found out in their recent clashes. In fact, in their last four games in all competitions, the Finnish outfit have conceded seven goals.

HJK vs Qarabag Head-To-Head and Key Numbers

This is only the second official clash between HJK and Qarabag.

Qarabag have played Finnish sides on five occasions, winning thrice and losing once.

HJK's Anthony Olusanya is looking to score in his third game in a row and in the fourth of the last five games.

HJK have won their last two home games in Europe by a 1-0 scoreline: vs Larne and Molde in the first and second qualifying rounds of the UEFA Champions League.

Qarabag have lost four of their last five games in Europe (including the qualifiers and the main event).

HJK vs Qarabag Prediction

HJK have a good track record at home in Europe, but their leaky defense could be an Achilles heel. Qarabag aren't the most formidable attacking side in Europe, but they have enough in their arsenal to hurt HJK.

This match could end in a draw, but the Azeri side will progress on aggregate.

Prediction: HJK 1-1 Qarabag

HJK vs Qarabag Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Draw

Tip 2 - Goals over/under 2.5: Under 2.5

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: Yes