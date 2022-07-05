HJK vs Rigas prediction, preview, team news, and more | UEFA Champions League Qualifiers 2022-23

HJK will welcome Rigas FC to the Sonera Stadium in the first leg of the UEFA Champions League first round qualifier on Wednesday.

The hosts have a rich history in UEFA competitions and have taken part in qualifying since the 1965-66 season. They began their qualification campaign last season in the Champions League but could only qualify for the UEFA Europa Conference League, finishing third in their group.

Rigas, meanwhile, took part in the qualification phase of the Conference League last season but failed to reach the finals. They have never qualified for the final stage of any UEFA competition, unlike HJK, who last made the group stage in the 1998-99 season.

Rigas are coming off a two-game winning streak in the Virsliga, keeping a clean sheet in both games. HJK, meanwhile, are winless in their last four games across competitions.

HJK vs Rigas Head-to-Head

This will be the first competitive meeting between the two teams.

HJK form guide (all competitions): D-L-L-L-W.

Rigas form guide (all competitions): W-W-L-D-W.

HJK vs Rigas Team News

HJK

Perparim Hetemaj, Santeri Vaananen and Miska Ylitolva returned to training from injury spells. Vaananen, though, has not been included in the squad for the two-legged game and will play no part in this fixture.

Roope Riski and Valtteri Moren are out for the seaso.n while Riku Riski faces a late fitness test.

Injured: Roope Riski, Valtteri Moren, Santeri Vaananen.

Doubtful: Riku Riski, Perparim Hetemaj.

Suspended: None.

Unavailable: None.

Rigas

The Latvian side have no reported injuries or suspension concerns.

Injured: None.

Doubtful: None.

Suspended: None.

Unavailable: None.

HJK vs Rigas Predicted XIs

HJK (4-3-3): Conor Hazard (GK); Janne Saksela, Miro Tenho, Arttu Hoskonen, Murilo; Manuel Martic, David Browne, Atomu Tanaka; Santeri Hostikka, Anthony Olusanya, Bojan Radulovic.

Rigas (4-4-2): Vytautas Cerniauskas (GK); Vladislavs Sorokins, Vitalijs Maksimenko, Elvis Stuglis, Ziga Lipuscek; Arturs Zjuzins, Alfusainey Jatta, Emerson Deocleciano, Stefan Panic; Ismael Diomande, Andrej Ilic.

HJK vs Rigas Prediction

Rigas have been in solid form recently, scoring ten goals in their last five games. Although Klubi are without a win in their last four games, they have a lot of experience in the qualification campaign, which could come in handy.

While there is not much to separate the two teams on paper, HJK should secure a narrow win at home.

Prediction: HJK 2-1 Rigas.

