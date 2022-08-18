HJK vs Silkeborg prediction, preview, team news and more | UEFA Europa League playoffs 2022-23

HJK and Silkeborg will square off in the first leg of their UEFA Europa League playoff tie on Thursday.

The hosts booked their spot at this stage courtesy of a routine 3-0 aggregate victory over Slovenian outfit Maribor in the third qualifying round. A 2-0 away victory was augmented by a 1-0 win in front of their fans.

Silkeborg received a bye to this round and will begin their continental sojourn after five matches in the Danish SuperLiga. They come into the game on the back of a 2-0 defeat away to Viborg on Sunday. First-half goals from Jay-Roy Grot and Christian Sorensen guided the hosts to the win.

The winner of the tie will book their spot in the group stage of the competition, while the loser will drop into the group stage of the UEFA Europa Conference League.

HJK vs Silkeborg Head-to-Head

This will be the first continental meeting between the two sides. Silkeborg's defeat over the weekend halted their four-game unbeaten start to the league season. They have won three and drawn one of their five league matches so far.

HJK are currently on a four-game unbeaten run in all competitions after falling to a debilitating 5-0 defeat away to Victoria Plzen in the UEFA Champions League qualifiers.

HJK form guide (all competitions): W-D-W-W-L

Silkeborg form guide (league): L-W-W-W-D

HJK vs Silkeborg Team News

HJK

Roope Riski, Valtteri Moren and Manuel Martic have been ruled out due to injuries.

Silkeborg

Oscar Fuglsang, Andreas Oggesen, Niclas Holm Pedersen, Gustav Dahl and Alexander Lind are all unavailable due to injuries.

HJK vs Silkeborg Predicted XI

HJK Predicted XI (3-4-3): Conor Hazard (GK); Jukka Raitala, Arttu Hoskonen, Miro Tenho; Murilo, Lucas Lingman, Santeri Vaananen, David Browne; Malik Abubakari, Bojan Radulovic, Santeri Hostikka

Silkeborg Predicted XI (4-3-3): Nicolai Larsen (GK); Lukas Engel, Joel Felix, Tobias Salquist, Oliver Sonne; Anders Klynge, Mark Brink, Stefan Thordason; Nikolai Vallys, Nicklas Helenius, Sebastian Jorgensen

HJK vs Silkeborg Prediction

The two sides are almost evenly matched, although Silkeborg have slightly better chances and quality.

The game is likely to witness goals at both ends, owing to both sides' determination to secure a first-leg lead. We expect a draw.

Prediction: HJK 1-1 Silkeborg

