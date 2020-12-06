Hoffenheim vs Augsburg prediction, preview, team news and more Bundesliga 2020-21 

Hoffenheim will welcome Augsburg to the Prezero Arena on Monday, with three points at stake on matchday 10 of the German Bundesliga.

Both sides come into this fixture on the back of 1-1 league draws. Freiburg held Augsburg at home, while Hoffenheim had to come from behind to snatch a 1-1 result despite being reduced to 10 men against Mainz.

Three points separate the two sides on the table, with Augsburg four places higher in ninth. Hoffenheim will be seeking to reduce the deficit to retain hopes of European qualification.

Hoffenheim vs Augsburg Head-to-Head

Both sides have met on 24 occasions in the past and Hoffenheim have the significantly better record.

The Villagers have 13 wins and five draws to their name, scoring 43 goals and conceding 28, while Augsburg were victorious on just six previous occasions.

The most recent meeting between the sides came post-lockdown in June, where a goalless first half was followed by a flurry of goals in the second half as Hoffenheim picked up a 3-1 away win.

Hoffenheim form guide (all competitions): L-D-W-D-D

Augsburg form guide: L-W-L-D-D

Hoffenheim vs Augsburg Team News

Hoffenheim

The hosts have six players ruled out through injury. Pavel Kaderabek (calf), Ermin Bicakrik (knee), Benjamin Hubner (ligament), and Konstantinos Stafylidis (shoulder) are all ruled out. Sargis Adanmyan and Jacob Brunn Larsen have both tested positive for COVID-19 and are in isolation.

Midfielder Denis Geiger will also sit out the fixture following his three-game suspension after his red card against Mainz.

Injuries: Pavel Kaderabek, Ermin Bicakrik, Benjamin Hubner, Konstantinos Stafylidis

COVID-19: Sargis Adanmyan, Jacob Brunn Larsen

Suspension: Denis Geiger

Augsburg

The visitors have a host of injury concerns and no fewer than six players will sit out the clash with Hoffenheim.

Alfred Finnbogason (ankle), Mads Pedersen (muscle), Noah-Joel Sarenren-Bazee (knee), Fredrik Jensen (ankle), and Jan Movarek will all be unavailable for selection. Forward Andre Hahn recently tested positive for COVID-19 and will have to enter his mandatory period of self-isolation.

There are no suspension concerns for coach Heiko Herrlich.

Injuries: Alfred Finnbogason, Mads Pedersen, Noah-Joel Sarenren-Bazee, Fredrik Jensen, Jan Movarek,

COVID-19: Andre Hahn

Suspension: None

Hoffenheim vs Augsburg Predicted XI

Hoffenheim Predicted XI (3-5-2): Oliver Baumann; Kevin Akpoguma, Kevin Vogt, Stefan Posch; Ryan Sessegnon, Sebastian Rudy, Florian Grillitsch, Diadie Samassekou, Robert Skov; Ishak Belfodil, Ihlas Bebou

Augsburg Predicted XI (4-2-2-2): Rafal Gikiewicz; Iago, Felix Uduokhai, Jeffrey Gouweleeuw, Robert Gumny; Tobias Strobl, Rani Khedira; Ruben Vargas, Daniel Caliguri, Florian Niederrlechner, Julian Schieber

Hoffenheim vs Augsburg Prediction

Considering the attack-minded nature of both sides, we are all but guaranteed to see goals scored at both ends of the field.

Hoffenheim's goalless draw away to Crvena Zvezda in the Europa League guaranteed them top spot in Group L. They can now turn all their attention to their domestic competition.

They have been rather poor at home, with just one win from four matches to date, but Augsburg have not fared much better on their travels.

Ultimately, the hosts should do just enough to edge the victory in a tightly-contested encounter.

Prediction: Hoffenheim 2-1 Augsburg