Hoffenheim vs Bayer Leverkusen prediction, preview, team news and more | Bundesliga 2020-21

Hoffenheim are set to play host to Bayer Leverkusen at the Rhein-Neckar-Arena on Monday for their latest Bundesliga game.

Hoffenheim come into this game on the back of a 2-1 loss to Heiko Herrlich's Augsburg last Saturday at the WWK Arena. First-half goals from Swiss winger Ruben Vargas and Germany international Andre Hahn ensured victory for Augsburg. Danish attacker Robert Skov scored the consolation goal for Hoffenheim.

Bayer Leverkusen, on the other hand, beat Dimitrios Grammozis' Schalke 2-1 last Saturday at the BayArena. Goals from Argentine striker Lucas Alario and Czech Republic international Patrik Schick sealed the deal for Bayer Leverkusen. Veteran Dutch striker Klaas-Jan Huntelaar scored the goal for Schalke.

Hoffenheim vs Bayer Leverkusen Head-to-Head

In 25 head-to-head encounters between the two sides, Bayer Leverkusen hold the clear advantage. They have won 15 games, lost six and drawn four.

Have a nice start to the weekend! pic.twitter.com/enaOpVBUhS — Bayer 04 Leverkusen (@bayer04_en) April 9, 2021

The two clubs last faced each other last year in the Bundesliga, with Bayer Leverkusen beating nine-man Hoffenheim 4-1. A first-half brace from winger Leon Bailey and second-half goals from young midfielder Florian Wirtz and Argentina international Lucas Alario secured the win for Bayer Leverkusen.

Young Austrian midfielder Christoph Baumgartner scored the consolation goal for Hoffenheim, who had Austria internationals Florian Grillitsch and Stefan Posch sent off in the second-half.

Hoffenheim form guide in the Bundesliga: L-L-L-W-D

Advertisement

Bayer Leverkusen form guide in the Bundesliga: W-L-L-W-L

Hoffenheim vs Bayer Leverkusen Team News

Hoffenheim

Hoffenheim have a few injury concerns to deal with. Manager Sebastian Hoeness will be unable to call upon the services of Greek left-back Konstantinos Stafylidis, Bosnia and Herzegovina international Ermin Bicakcic, centre-back Benjamin Hubner and young midfielder Dennis Geiger.

There are doubts over the availability of centre-back Kevin Vogt, young midfielder Marco John, Croatian forward Andrej Kramaric, Armenian striker Sargis Adamyan, Norwegian midfielder Havard Nordtveit, Serbian midfielder Mijat Gacinovic, Germany international Sebastian Rudy and Israeli striker Mu'nas Dabbur.

Injured: Ermin Bicakcic, Benjamin Hubner, Dennis Geiger, Konstantinos Stafylidis

Doubtful: Mu'nas Dabbur, Havard Nordtveit, Mijat Gacinovic, Sargis Adamyan, Andrej Kramaric, Marco John, Kevin Vogt, Sebastian Rudy

Suspended: None

Bayer Leverkusen

Meanwhile, Bayer Leverkusen will be without Dutch defender Timothy Fosu-Mensah, experienced Austrian midfielder Julian Baumgartlinger, Germany international Lars Bender and Dutch left-back Daley Sinkgraven. There are doubts over the availability of Colombian right-back Santiago Arias and young Brazilian forward Paulinho.

Injured: Julian Baumgartlinger, Timothy Fosu-Mensah, Daley Sinkgraven, Lars Bender

Doubtful: Santiago Arias, Paulinho

Suspended: None

Hoffenheim vs Bayer Leverkusen Predicted XI

Hoffenheim Predicted XI (3-4-1-2): Oliver Baumann, Stefan Posch, Florian Grillitsch, Chris Richards, Pavel Kaderabek, Sebastian Rudy, Diadie Samassekou, Robert Skov, Christoph Baumgartner, Ihlas Bebou, Ishak Belfodil

"We do not fear Leverkusen, but we are aware of their individual quality. We do consider the opponent, but we need to concentrate more on ourselves. We want to give everything on the pitch on Monday."



🗣️ Sebastian #Hoeneß#TSGB04 pic.twitter.com/0t5lAn77Oq — TSG Hoffenheim EN (@tsghoffenheimEN) April 9, 2021

Bayer Leverkusen Predicted XI (3-5-1-1): Lukas Hradecky, Jonathan Tah, Sven Bender, Edmond Tapsoba, Jeremie Frimpong, Exequiel Palacios, Kerem Demirbay, Charles Aranguiz, Wendell, Nadiem Amiri, Lucas Alario

Advertisement

Hoffenheim vs Bayer Leverkusen Prediction

Hoffenheim are currently 12th in the league table, and have lost three consecutive league games. Croatian forward Andrej Kramaric continues to be one of their most important players, while the likes of Ihlas Bebou have done well as well.

Bayer Leverkusen, on the other hand, sacked manager Peter Bosz in March, with Hannes Wolf taking over as interim manager. They are 6th in the league table, and have lost three of their last five league games.

Hoffenheim are in poor form and Bayer Leverkusen should be able to triumph here.

Prediction: Hoffenheim 0-2 Bayer Leverkusen

Also Read: 5 wonderkids who have not lived up to the hype this season