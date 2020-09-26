Hoffenheim vs Bayern Munich prediction, preview, team news and more | Bundesliga 2020-21

Fresh from winning the UEFA Super Cup in midweek, Bayern Munich are back in Bundesliga action on Sunday, as they travel to Hoffenheim and the Rhein-Neckar Stadion, looking to build on a rollicking start to their season.

Last week, Bayern were in no mood to muck around, as they swatted Schalke away, in an 8-0 victory on the opening night at the Allianz Arena. Serge Gnabry scored a hat-trick, as Bayern were relentless and new signing Leroy Sane got on the scoresheet as well.

On their part, Hoffenheim were involved in a crazy opening game, that they won 3-2 against FC Koln, with a hat-trick from Croatian striker Andrej Kramaric. The winner came in second-half stoppage time.

Hoffenheim vs Bayern Munich Head-to-Head

In the last 25 encounters between the two sides, Bayern Munich have won 17 games, having only lost three times.

Their most recent league match between the two sides was in February, with Bayern running out overwhelming 6-0 winners. It was a rare game that Robert Lewandowski did not score in for Bayern, but a brace from Philippe Coutinho, and goals goals from Serge Gnabry, Joshua Zirkzee, Joshua Kimmich and Leon ensured a stroll for the Bavarians in that game.

Hoffenheim vs Bayern Munich Team News

Advertisement

Hoffenheim's injury list is fairly extensive at the moment, with Benjamin Hubner, Stefan Posch, Maximilian Beier, Konstantinos Stafylidis and Havard Nordtveit all on the sidelines.

🗣️ "If there's a team that is well accustomed to a full-on schedule, then it's @FCBayern. I'm not actually interested in whether Bayern are tired on Sunday or not."



Manager Sebastian #Hoeneß on Bayern's busy week of football.#TSGFCB pic.twitter.com/7wq9QWvwMv — TSG Hoffenheim EN (@tsghoffenheimEN) September 25, 2020

Injured: Benjamin Hubner, Stefan Posch, Maximilian Beier, Konstantinos Stafylidis, Havard Nordtveit

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

For Bayern Munich, new signing Tanguy Kouassi remains unavailable, while Kingsley Coman is still in quarantine.

Injured: Tanguy Kouassi

Unavailable: Kingsley Coman

Hoffenheim vs Bayern Munich Predicted XIs

Hoffenheim (3-4-1-2): Oliver Baumann, Kasim, Kevin Vogt, Ermin Bicakcic, Kevin Akpoguma, Dennis Geiger, Diadie Samassekou, Pavel Kaderabek, Andrej Kramaric, Christoph Baumgartner, Mu'nas Dabbur

Bayern Munich Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Manuel Neuer, Benjamin Pavard, Niklas Sule, Lucas Hernandez, Alphonso Davies, Joshua Kimmich, Leon Goretzka, Thomas Muller, Robert Lewandowski, Serge Gnabry, Leroy Sane

Hoffenheim vs Bayern Munich Prediction

Bayern are absolutely flying at the moment, and it does not look like there is a team in the continent who can catch them. With the pace of Sane and Gnabry on the flanks, and the likes of Davies and Alaba coming back into the side, one would be right to fear for Hoffenheim this weekend.

Prediction: Hoffenheim 0-4 Bayern Munich