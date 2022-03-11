Hoffenheim vs Bayern Munich prediction, preview, team news and more | Bundesliga 2021-22

Hoffenheim welcome Bayern Munich to the Rhein-Neckar Arena in the Bundesliga on Saturday, looking for their fifth consecutive win.

Die Kraichgauer are currently on the longest winning run of any top-flight German side with four, and could equal the club-record of five in a row, a feat they pulled off in 2020.

However, standing in their way are the mighty Bavarians, who are coming off the back of a stunning Champions League victory.

Julian Nagelsmann's side thrashed RB Salzburg 7-1 on Wednesday, with the peerless Robert Lewandowski netting a hat-trick.

The German champions shrugged off their lowly 1-1 league draw with Bayer Leverkusen in emphatic fashion and will look to channel that same spirit at the weekend.

Hoffenheim vs Bayern Munich Head-To-Head

Bayern have won 20 of their last 29 matches with Hoffenheim, losing only four times.

Their last defeat in the fixture coincidentally came in their last away match against Hoffenheim in September 2020 in a surprise 4-1 thrashing.

But since then, the Bavarians have won both their league matches against Die Kraichgauer, scoring four times each and conceding just once.

Hoffenheim Form Guide (all competitions): L-W-W-W-W

Bayern Munich Form Guide (all competitions): D-W-W-D-W

Hoffenheim vs Bayern Munich Team News

Hoffenheim

The hosts won't have Ermin Bičakčić available through a knee injury, while Håvard Nordtveit and Robert Skov are nursing thigh problems.

Sebastian Rudy is out with a hamstring issue.

Head coach Sebastian Hoeness has confirmed that Chris Richards, Fisnik Asllani and Benjamin Hubner will remain absent too.

Injured: Ermin Bičakčić, Håvard Nordtveit, Robert Skov, Sebastian Rudy, Chris Richards, Fisnik Asllani, Benjamin Hubner

Suspended: None

Unavailable: None

Bayern Munich

The Bavarians will have to make do without Alphonso Davies, who's out with myocarditis and won't return before April.

Leon Goretzka is also sidelined with a knee injury, while Corentin Tolisso's hamstring issue makes him doubtful for the clash.

Injured: Leon Goretzka, Corentin Tolisso

Suspended: None

Unavailable: Alphonso Davies

Hoffenheim vs Bayern Munich Predicted XI

Hoffenheim (3-4-1-2): Oliver Baumann; Stefan Posch, Florian Grillitsch, Kevin Vogt; Pavel Kaderabek, Diadie Samassekou, Angelo Stiller, David Raum; Christoph Baumgartner; Ihlas Bebou, Andrej Kramaric.

Bayern Munich (3-2-4-1): Manuel Neuer; Benjamin Pavard, Niklas Süle, Lucas Hernandez, Joshua Kimmich, Jamal Musiala; Serge Gnabry, Thomas Müller, Leroy Sane, Kingsley Coman; Robert Lewandowski.

Hoffenheim vs Bayern Munich Prediction

Confidence is high in the Hoffenheim camp as they're currently on a four-game winning run in the Bundesliga.

Bayern, meanwhile, put their league struggles behind them with a morale-boosting 7-1 shellacking of Salzburg in Europe on Wednesday.

It will be a tough and enticing encounter, and we're predicting a high-scoring draw.

Prediction: Hoffenheim 2-2 Bayern Munich

Edited by Peter P