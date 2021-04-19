Hoffenheim vs Borussia Monchengladbach prediction, preview, team news and more | Bundesliga 2020-21

Searching for a first Bundesliga win in six games, Hoffenheim take on Borussia Monchengladbach at the Rhein-Neckar-Arena on Wednesday.

With 43 points from 29 games, the visitors are seventh in the league table, while the hosts are 12th after picking up 32 points.

Hoffenheim failed to end their winless run last time out as they played out an uneventful goalless draw with RB Leipzig.

This was the second straight goalless draw for Sebastian Hoeness’ side, and the result saw them fall to 12th place in the log.

They have now picked up nine points from their last 11 league games. This poor run has been down to their misfiring frontmen, who have scored just five goals in their last six games.

Meanwhile, Borussia Monchengladbach ended their dire seven-game losing streak with a 3-0 win over struggling Schalke in the final game in March.

They have picked up two wins and one draw from the subsequent three games, including an emphatic 4-0 home thrashing of Eintracht Frankfurt last time out.

The resurgence has now seen them move into seventh place in the league table, three points behind the Europa League playoff spot.

Borussia Monchengladbach now travel to the PreZero Stadium, where they have failed to taste defeat since 2017.

Hoffenheim vs Borussia Monchengladbach Head-To-Head

With 10 draws in their last 29 meetings, both sides have been almost evenly matched in recent years. However, Hoffenheim have been the slightly better side with 10 wins, while Borussia Monchengladbach have picked up seven victories.

This will be the second meeting between the two teams this season, with the hosts claiming a 2-1 win in December’s reverse fixture.

Hoffenheim Form Guide: L-L-L-D-D

Borussia Monchengladbach Form Guide: L-W-W-D-W

Hoffenheim vs Borussia Monchengladbach Team News

Hoffenheim

Hoffenheim will head into this tie with an injury-hit squad. Florian Grillitsch (shoulder), Sebastian Rudy (knock), Kevin Akpoguma (knock) and Kevin Vogt (calf), Konstantinos Stafylidis (calf) and Dennis Geiger (hamstring) are injured.

Ermin Bicakcic (ACL) and Benjamin Hübner (MCL) have long-term injuries.

Injured: Florian Grillitsch, Sebastian Rudy, Kevin Akpoguma, Kevin Vogt, Konstantinos Stafylidis, Dennis Geiger, Ermin Bicakcic and Benjamin Hübner

Suspended: None

Borussia Monchengladbach

The visitors will also be without a few key players on Wednesday. Lars Stindl is sidelined with a muscle problem, while Torben Müsel is out with a knee injury.

Julio Villalba is still out injured while Jonas Hofmann is a doubt for this tie after suffering a concussion.

Injured: Lars Stindl, Torben Müsel, Julio Villalba

Doubtful: Jonas Hoffman

Suspended: None

Hoffenheim vs Borussia Monchengladbach Predicted XI

Hoffenheim Predicted XI (3-1-4-2): Oliver Baumann, Havard Nordtveit, Stefan Posch, Chris Richards, Florian Grillitsch, Pavel Kaderabek, Diadie Samassekou, Sebastian Rudy, Ryan Sessegnon, Robert Skov, Ihlas Bebou

Borussia Monchengladbach Predicted XI (3-4-3): Tobias Sippel, Matthias Ginter, Tony Jantschke, Ramy Bensebaini, Stefan Lainer, Denis Zakaria, Florian Neuhaus, Oscar Wendt, Valentino Lazaro, Marcus Thuram, Alassane Plea

Hoffenheim vs Borussia Monchengladbach Prediction

The hosts have run out of steam in recent weeks, failing to grab a win in their last five games.

In contrast, Borussia Monchengladbach have experienced a resurgence in recent weeks. We fancy the visitors to build on their recent run of results and secure a win on Wednesday.

Prediction: Hoffenheim 1-2 Borussia Monchengladbach