Hoffenheim vs Eintracht Frankfurt prediction, preview, team news and more | Bundesliga 2020-21

Hoffenheim are set to play host to Eintracht Frankfurt on Sunday at the Rhein-Neckar-Arena on Sunday for their latest Bundesliga game.

Hoffenheim come into this game on the back of a 4-1 loss to Hansi Flick's Bayern Munich last Saturday at the Allianz Arena. Goals from experienced centre-back Jerome Boateng, attacker Thomas Muller, star striker Robert Lewandowski and winger Serge Gnabry ensured victory for Bayern Munich. Croatian forward Andrej Kramaric scored the consolation goal for Hoffenheim.

Eintracht Frankfurt, on the other hand, beat Hertha Berlin 3-1 last Saturday at the Deutsche Bank Park. A second-half brace from Portuguese forward Andre Silva and a goal from Austrian centre-back Martin Hinteregger sealed the deal for Adi Hutter's Eintracht Frankfurt. Polish striker Krzysztof Piatek scored the sole goal for Hertha Berlin.

Hoffenheim vs Eintracht Frankfurt Head-to-Head

In 23 head-to-head encounters between the two sides, the record is exactly even. Eintracht Frankfurt have won eight games, lost eight and drawn seven.

The two clubs last faced each other last year in the Bundesliga, with Eintracht Frankfurt beating Hoffenheim 2-1. Second-half goals from Japan international Daichi Kamada and Dutch striker Bas Dost, now at Club Brugge, secured the win for Eintracht Frankfurt. Former Leicester City forward Andrej Kramaric scored the goal for Hoffenheim.

Hoffenheim form guide in the Bundesliga: L-W-W-D-L

Eintracht Frankfurt form guide in the Bundesliga: W-W-D-W-W

Hoffenheim vs Eintracht Frankfurt Team News

Hoffenheim

Hoffenheim manager Sebastian Hoeness will be unable to call upon the services of centre-back Ermin Bicakcic and defender Benjamin Hubner. There are doubts over the availability of Greek left-back Kostas Stafylidis, centre-back Kevin Vogt, Denmark international Robert Skov, midfielder Dennis Geiger, young left-back Ryan Sessegnon and centre-back Kevin Akpoguma.

Injured: Ermin Bicakcic, Benjamin Hubner

Doubtful: Robert Skov, Dennis Geiger, Kevin Akpoguma, Kevin Vogt, Kostas Stafylidis, Ryan Sessegnon

Suspended: None

Eintracht Frankfurt

Meanwhile, Eintracht Frankfurt will be without forward Ragnar Ache, who is nursing an injury, while there are doubts over the availability of full-back Erik Durm and goalkeeper Markus Schubert. Other than that there are no known issues and manager Adi Hutter is expected to have a fully fit squad at his disposal.

Injured: Ragnar Ache

Doubtful: Erik Durm, Markus Schubert

Suspended: None

🎙 Adi Hütter's pre-match presser:



"Erik Durm is training with the rest of the team again. He might return against @tsghoffenheimEN, which would be ahead of schedule."#TSGSGE #SGE pic.twitter.com/5OnOyKRh4s — Eintracht Frankfurt (@eintracht_eng) February 5, 2021

Hoffenheim vs Eintracht Frankfurt Predicted XI

Hoffenheim Predicted XI (3-5-2): Oliver Baumann, Kasim Nuhu, Havard Nordtveit, Stefan Posch, Mijat Gacinovic, Sebastian Rudy, Diadie Samassekou, Christoph Baumgartner, Marco John, Ihlas Bebou, Andrej Kramaric

Eintracht Frankfurt Predicted XI (3-4-2-1): Kevin Trapp, Tuta, Martin Hinteregger, Evan N'Dicka, Aymen Barkok, Dijbril Sow, Makoto Hasebe, Filip Kostic, Daichi Kamada, Amin Younes, Andre Silva

Hoffenheim vs Eintracht Frankfurt Prediction

Hoffenheim are 12th in the league table. Croatia international Andrej Kramaric continues to be a consistent performer for the club, while players like Diadie Samassekou and Ihlas Bebou have done well as well.

"Frankfurt are currently the form team. But we'll also have chances against Frankfurt. We need to take these (chances) and be clinical."



🗣️ Sebastian #Hoeneß#TSGSGE pic.twitter.com/r8qrmURDNA — TSG Hoffenheim EN (@tsghoffenheimEN) February 5, 2021

Eintract Frankfurt, on the other hand, are 4th in the league table, and are in good form. Portuguese striker Andre Silva has impressed with his performances, while the addition of Luka Jovic on loan from Real Madrid could prove to be a key acquisition.

Eintracht Frankfurt are in good form and should emerge victorious here.

Prediction: Hoffenheim 0-2 Eintracht Frankfurt

