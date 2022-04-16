Hoffenheim vs Greuther Furth prediction, preview, team news and more | Bundesliga 2021-22

In Bundesliga action this weekend, Hoffenheim will host Greuther Furth at the PreZero Arena on Saturday afternoon.

Hoffenheim are in poor form at the moment and could soon find themselves out of the European spots. They were beaten 3-0 by high-flying RB Leipzig last time out and struggled to impress offensively, as they had just three shots all game, none of them on target.

The hosts now sit sixth in the Bundesliga standings, with 44 points from 29 games. They will look to return to winning ways this weekend to keep alive their European ambitions.

Greuther Furth, meanwhile, seem doomed for relegation and are running out of time to save themselves. They were beaten 2-0 by Borussia Monchengladbach last weekend, marking yet another goalless outing for the newly promoted team.

Greuther Furth remain rock-bottom in the league with just 16 points picked up all season. They need an extraordinary turn of events to retain their top-flight status.

Hoffenheim vs Greuther Furth Head-to-Head

There have been 11 meetings between Hoffenheim and Greuther Furth. The hosts have won six of those games, while Greuther Furth have won twice. There have been three draws between the two teams.

The two sides last faced off in an explosive league clash in November last year, which Hoffenheim won 6-3.

Hoffenheim Form Guide (all competitions): L-L-L-D-W.

Greuther Furth Form Guide: L-D-D-L-L.

Hoffenheim vs Greuther Furth Team News

Hoffenheim

The hosts will be without Ermin Bicakcic, Florian Grillitsch and Marco John at the weekend, as the trio are injured. Benjamin Hubner, Georginio Rutter, Sebastian Rudy and Denis Geiger are all doubts, with the latter two recently testing positive for COVID-19.

Injured: Ermin Bicakcic, Florian Grillitsch, Marco John.

Doubtful: Benjamin Hubner, Georginio Rutter.

Suspended: None.

Unavailable: Sebastian Rudy, Denis Geiger.

Greuther Furth

The visitors have a rather lengthy list of injured personnel, including Robin Kehr, Marco Meyerhofer, Paul Seguin, Marius Funk and Afimico Pululu. Jeremy Dudziak is a doubt.

Injured: Robin Kehr, Marco Meyerhofer, Paul Seguin, Marius Funk, Afimico Pululu.

Doubtful: Jeremy Dudziak.

Suspended: None.

Unavailable: None.

Hoffenheim vs Greuther Furth Predicted XIs

Hoffenheim (3-4-1-2): Oliver Baumann (GK); Stefan Posch, Kevin Vogt, Chris Richards; Pavel Kaderabek, Diadie Samassekou, Christoph Baumgartner, David Raum; Andrei Kramaric; Ihlas Bebou, Munas Dabbur.

Greuther Furth Predicted XI (3-4-1-2): Andreas Linde; Maximilian Bauer, Nick Viergever, Sebastian Griesbeck; Gian-Luca Itter, Tobias Raschl, Max Christiansen, Simon Asta; Timothy Tillman; Jamie Leweling, Branimir Hrgota.

Hoffenheim vs Greuther Furth Prediction

Hoffenheim are on a three-game losing streak and are winless in their last four, scoring just two goals and conceding nine. They have, however, avoided defeat in three of their last four home games and will look to get their campaign back on track.

Greuther Furth, meanwhile, are on a seven-game winless run and have failed to score in their last three. So Hoffennheim should return to winning ways on Sunday.

Prediction: Hoffenheim 1-0 Greuther Furth.

