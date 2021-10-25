Hoffenheim vs Holstein Kiel prediction, preview, team news and more | DFB Pokal 2021-22

Looking to progress into the third round of the DFB Pokal, Hoffenheim and Holstein Kiel clash at the PreZero Arena on Tuesday.

The hosts claimed a 3-2 extra-time win over FC Viktoria Köln in the opening round, while the visitors brushed aside Weiche Flensburg 4-2 at the Manfred-Werner-Stadion.

Hoffenheim were denied a second win on the bounce last Saturday as they fell to a disappointing 4-0 defeat away to title favorites Bayern Munich.

Prior to that, Sebastian Hoeneb’s men steamrolled FC Koln 5-0. Ihlas Bebou scored a brace before Christoph Baumgartner, Dennis Geiger and Stefan Posch netted to cap off a brilliant team performance.

Hoffenheim will now turn to the DFB Pokal, where they will be looking to surpass their second-round exit last season after losing to SpVgg Greuther Fürth on penalties.

Meanwhile, Holstein Kiel were involved in a share of the spoils in the Bundesliga 2 once again, as they played out a 1-1 draw with Darmstadt last time out.

Marcel Rapp’s side have now failed to pick up a win in each of their last four games in all competitions, losing once and claiming three draws in that time.

Holstein Kiel have endured a slow start in the second tier as they find themselves 15th on the log after picking up 10 points from the opening 11 games.

Hoffenheim vs Holstein Kiel Head-To-Head

This will be the first-ever meeting between the sides and they will both be looking to kick off their rivalry on a winning note.

Hoffenheim Form Guide: D-W-L-W-L

Holstein Kiel Form Guide: W-L-D-D-D

Hoffenheim vs Holstein Kiel Team News

Hoffenheim

Hoffenheim will be unable to call upon the services of Marco John, Benjamin Hubner, Ermin Bicakcic and Pavel Kaderabek, who have been sidelined through injuries.

Injured: Marco John, Benjamin Hubner, Ermin Bicakcic, Pavel Kaderabek

Suspended: None

Holstein Kiel

The visitors remain without Ahmet Arslan and Marco Komenda, who continue their spells on the sidelines after sustaining ligament and metatarsal injuries.

Injured: Ahmet Arslan, Marco Komenda

Suspended: None

Hoffenheim vs Holstein Kiel Predicted XI

Hoffenheim Predicted XI (3-4-1-2): Oliver Baumann, Stefan Posch, Florian Grillitsch, Kevin Akpoguma, Jacob Bruun Larsen, Diadie Samassekou, Sebastian Rudy, Robert Skov, Christoph Baumgartner, Ihlas Bebou, Andrej Kramaric

Holstein Kiel Predicted XI (4-1-3-2): Thomas Dähne; Phil Neumann, Hauke Wahl, Stefan Thesker, Mikkel Kirkeskov; Patrick Erras; Finn Dominik Porath, Alexander Mühling, Fabian Reese; Fin Bartels, Benedikt Pichler

Hoffenheim vs Holstein Kiel Prediction

Despite their humbling defeat against Bayern, Hoffenheim head into the game on a fine run of results at home. They have won their last two home games while scoring eight goals. We are tipping them to maintain this form and claim all three points against a significantly weaker Holstein Kiel side.

Prediction: Hoffenheim 2-0 Holstein Kiel

