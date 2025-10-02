Hoffenheim will invite Koln to Rhein-Neckar-Arena in the Bundesliga on Friday. Both teams have seven points from five games thus far and the visitors are seventh in the standings, thanks to their better goal difference.

The hosts are winless in their last two games and after a 4-1 loss to Bayern Munich last month, they were held to a 1-1 draw by Freiburg in their previous outing. Lukas Kübler gave Freiburg an early lead in the third minute, and Fisnik Asllani leveled the score 10 minutes later.

Die Geißböcke went winless in their three games in September and will look to get this month underway with a win. They suffered a second consecutive defeat in their previous outing last week, as they fell to a 2-1 home loss to Stuttgart. Jakub Kamiński put them in the lead in the fourth minute, but Stuttgart scored a goal apiece in either half to overturn the deficit.

Hoffenheim vs Koln Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The two teams have squared off 31 times in all competitions. The hosts have the upper hand in these meetings, recording 14 wins. The Billy Goats are not far behind with nine wins and eight games have ended in draws.

They last met in the 2023-24 Bundesliga campaign. Die Kraichgauer were unbeaten in the two meetings, recording an away win while the reverse fixture ended in a draw.

Koln have won just one of their last 14 games in this fixture, with that win registered away from home in 2023.

Hoffenheim have lost their two home games in the Bundesliga this season, scoring one goal apiece in both.

The hosts have scored one goal apiece in four of their last five games in this fixture. The Billy Goats, meanwhile, have scored one goal apiece in three of the last five games.

Hoffenheim vs Koln Prediction

Die Kraichgauer have suffered two defeats in the Bundesliga this season, with both registered at home. They have conceded seven goals in two home games this season and will look to improve upon that record.

Adam Hlozek, Valentin Gendrey, Koki Machida, Ozan Kabak, and Hennes Behrens remain sidelined with injuries. Albian Hajdari was absent last week due to illness and is a doubt.

The Billy Goats are winless in their last three league games, conceding eight goals. Notably, they are unbeaten in their last two away games in this fixture, scoring four goals.

There are no fresh absentees for the visitors, with only Rav van den Berg, Luca Kilian, and Marius Bülter missing for the trip to BaWü.

Considering the current form of the two teams and recent goalscoring record, a draw will likely ensue.

Prediction: Hoffenheim 1-1 Koln

Hoffenheim vs Koln Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Draw

Tip 2: Goals - Over/Under 2.5 Goals - Under 2.5 goals

Tip 3: Both teams to score - Yes

Tip 4: At least one goal to be scored in the second half - Yes

