Hoffenheim vs Molde prediction, preview, team news and more | UEFA Europa League 2020-21

Hoffenheim and Molde played out an epic six-goal thriller in Villarreal last week.
Sachin Bhat
ANALYST
Modified 7 min ago
Preview
Revenge will be on Hoffenheim's mind when they host Molde at the Rhein-Neckar Arena on Thursday in their last-32 Europa League clash.

The Swedish outfit produced an incredible comeback in Villarreal last week, fighting back from 3-1 down to hold the Bundesliga side to a pulsating 3-3 draw.

However, this actually tilts the balance in favor of the Die Kraichgauer, as they have three valuable away goals. Even a stalemate of any lower margin would be enough for them to progress.

But following last weekend's 4-0 win over Werder Bremen in the league, Sebastian Hoeness' team will be inspired to pull off a similar result here.

Molde have never progressed beyond this stage. In fact, their only ever appearance in the competition's knockout stage came back in 2015-16 season. On that occasion, they lost 3-1 on aggregate to eventual winners Sevilla.

So history isn't on their side, but Molde can be a huge menace if Hoffenheim fall asleep in defense once again.

Hoffenheim vs Molde Head-To-Head

Hoffenheim and Molde had never met in an official match before this year.

Hoffenheim Form Guide (all competitions): L-L-D-D-W

Molde Form Guide (all competitions): W-D-W-W-D

Hoffenheim vs Molde Team News

Hoffenheim

The hosts are currently reeling from a massive injury crisis, with as many as 10 players in the treatment room. Some of the injured include striker Ishak Belfodil, and long-term absentees Benjamin Hubner and Konstantinos Stafylidis.

Injured: Benjamin Hubner, Konstantinos Stafylidis, Ermin Bicakcic, Dennis Geiger, Kevin Akpoguma, Havard Nordtveit, Stefan Posch, Robert Skov, Ishak Belfodil, and Mijat Gacinovic.

Suspended: None

Unavailable: None

Molde

Ola Brynhildsen is the only notable casualty for the visitors. The winger fractured his leg at the start of the month and won'r return before April.

Injured: Ola Brynhildsen

Suspended: None

Unavailable: None

Hoffenheim vs Molde Predicted XI

Hoffenheim (3-4-1-2): Oliver Baumann; Kasim Adams, Kevin Vogt, Chris Richards; Pavel Kaderabek, Sebastian Rudy, Diadie Samassekou, Marco John; Christopher Baumgartner; Ihlas Bebou, Munas Dabbur.

Molde (4-4-2): Andreas Linde; Marcus Holmgren Pedersen, Martin Bjornbak, Stian Gregersen, Kristoffer Haugen; Mathis Bolly, Fredrik Aursnes, Martin Ellingsen, Eirik Ulland Andersen; Bjorn Sigurdarson, Magnus Wolff Eikram.

Hoffenheim vs Molde Prediction

Hoffenheim's leaky defense will be a cause of concern ahead of this match. However, they should have enough in their tank to defeat Molde and finish the job.

Prediction: Hoffenheim 2-1 Molde

Published 23 Feb 2021, 18:29 IST
Europa League 2020-21 Molde FK Football TSG Hoffenheim Football Ishak Belfodil Ihlas Bebou Europe Best Moments Football Football News Football Predictions
