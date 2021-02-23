Hoffenheim vs Molde prediction, preview, team news and more | UEFA Europa League 2020-21

Revenge will be on Hoffenheim's mind when they host Molde at the Rhein-Neckar Arena on Thursday in their last-32 Europa League clash.
The Swedish outfit produced an incredible comeback in Villarreal last week, fighting back from 3-1 down to hold the Bundesliga side to a pulsating 3-3 draw.
However, this actually tilts the balance in favor of the Die Kraichgauer, as they have three valuable away goals. Even a stalemate of any lower margin would be enough for them to progress.
But following last weekend's 4-0 win over Werder Bremen in the league, Sebastian Hoeness' team will be inspired to pull off a similar result here.
Molde have never progressed beyond this stage. In fact, their only ever appearance in the competition's knockout stage came back in 2015-16 season. On that occasion, they lost 3-1 on aggregate to eventual winners Sevilla.
So history isn't on their side, but Molde can be a huge menace if Hoffenheim fall asleep in defense once again.
Hoffenheim vs Molde Head-To-Head
Hoffenheim and Molde had never met in an official match before this year.
Hoffenheim Form Guide (all competitions): L-L-D-D-W
Molde Form Guide (all competitions): W-D-W-W-D
Hoffenheim vs Molde Team News
Hoffenheim
The hosts are currently reeling from a massive injury crisis, with as many as 10 players in the treatment room. Some of the injured include striker Ishak Belfodil, and long-term absentees Benjamin Hubner and Konstantinos Stafylidis.
Injured: Benjamin Hubner, Konstantinos Stafylidis, Ermin Bicakcic, Dennis Geiger, Kevin Akpoguma, Havard Nordtveit, Stefan Posch, Robert Skov, Ishak Belfodil, and Mijat Gacinovic.
Suspended: None
Unavailable: None
Molde
Ola Brynhildsen is the only notable casualty for the visitors. The winger fractured his leg at the start of the month and won'r return before April.
Injured: Ola Brynhildsen
Suspended: None
Unavailable: None
Hoffenheim vs Molde Predicted XI
Hoffenheim (3-4-1-2): Oliver Baumann; Kasim Adams, Kevin Vogt, Chris Richards; Pavel Kaderabek, Sebastian Rudy, Diadie Samassekou, Marco John; Christopher Baumgartner; Ihlas Bebou, Munas Dabbur.
Molde (4-4-2): Andreas Linde; Marcus Holmgren Pedersen, Martin Bjornbak, Stian Gregersen, Kristoffer Haugen; Mathis Bolly, Fredrik Aursnes, Martin Ellingsen, Eirik Ulland Andersen; Bjorn Sigurdarson, Magnus Wolff Eikram.
Hoffenheim vs Molde Prediction
Hoffenheim's leaky defense will be a cause of concern ahead of this match. However, they should have enough in their tank to defeat Molde and finish the job.
Prediction: Hoffenheim 2-1 MoldePublished 23 Feb 2021, 18:29 IST