Hoffenheim vs RB Leipzig prediction, preview, team news and more | Bundesliga 2020-21

RB Leipzig travel to the Rhein-Neckar Arena on Wednesday evening to face Hoffenheim.

Leipzig boss Julian Naglesmann will believe that his side has what it takes to get the three points from this game, particularly with the hosts being ravaged by injuries and suspensions.

Leipzig are third in the Bundesliga standings, behind Bayern Munich only on goal difference and one point behind leaders Bayer Leverkusen.

In their last game, Leipzig beat Werder Bremen 2-0 thanks to goals from Marcel Sabitzer and Dani Olmo.

In the midst of their defensive injury crisis, Hoffenheim were also hit with two suspensions after they were reduced to nine men in their last game - a 4-1 loss against Bayer Leverkusen.

Florian Grillitsch and Stefan Posch were sent off as a Leon Bailey brace inspired Leverkusen to that big win which took them to the top of the table.

Hoffenheim vs RB Leipzig Head-to-Head

This will be the 10th competitive clash between these two teams, with Leipzig having won on five previous occasions. Hoffenheim have beaten Leipzig twice, with two draws also having been played between these two teams.

Hoffenheim form guide: L-W-W-D-D

RB Leipzig form guide: W-W-D-W-W

Hoffenheim vs RB Leipzig Team News

After their red cards in the last game that Hoffenheim played, both Florian Grillitsch and Stefan Posch are suspended for this encounter. In addition, Dennis Geiger will serve the last game in his three-match suspension.

Hoffenheim's defensive injury crisis has not yet eased, which makes Posch's suspension an even bigger blow.

Injured: Ermin Bicakcic, Benjamin Hubner, Pavel Kaderabek, Kostas Stafylidis

Doubtful: Ishak Belfodil, Jacob Bruun Larsen

Suspended: Dennis Geiger, Florian Grillitsch, Stefan Posch

Konrad Laimer and Lukas Klostermann are both ruled out with knee injuries. Both players are not expected back in the Leipzig side until the new year.

Benjamin Heinrichs has a serious injury to the patellar tendon, which could rule him out for a few more months.

Lazar Samardzic is unavailable due to testing positive for COVID-19.

Injured: Lukas Klostermann, Benjamin Heinrichs

Doubtful: Christopher Nkunku, Marcel Halstenberg

Suspended: None

Unavailable: Lazar Samardzic

Hoffenheim vs RB Leipzig Predicted XI

Hoffenheim Predicted XI (4-3-1-2): Oliver Baumann, Stefan Posch, Kevin Vogt, Kevin Akpoguma, Ryan Sessegnon; Sebastian Rudy, Diedie Samassekou, Baumgartner; Mijat Gacinovic; Moanes Dabbur, Andrej Kramaric

RB Leipzig Predicted XI (3-4-2-1): Peter Gulacsi; Ibrahima Konate, Dayot Upamecano, Willi Orban; Nordi Mukiele, Amadou Haidara, Marcel Sabitzer, Angelino; Emil Forsberg, Christopher Nkunku; Dani Olmo

Hoffenheim vs RB Leipzig Prediction

Due to Hoffenheim being so badly hit by injuries and suspensions, we are predicting a comfortable win for RB Leipzig in this match.

Prediction: Hoffenheim 0-3 RB Leipzig