Hoffenheim vs RB Leipzig prediction, preview, team news and more | Bundesliga 2021-22

The Bundesliga is back in action with another set of fixtures this weekend as Hoffenheim take on RB Leipzig on Saturday. Both teams have good players in their ranks and will want to win this game.

Hoffenheim are in 10th place in the Bundesliga standings and have not been at their best this season. The hosts suffered a 2-0 defeat against VfL Bochum in their previous game and will need to bounce back in this match.

RB Leipzig, on the other hand, are in fifth place in the league table at the moment and are yet to hit their stride this year. The away side edged Borussia Dortmund to a 2-1 victory earlier this month and will want a similar result in this fixture.

Hoffenheim vs RB Leipzig Head-to-Head

RB Leipzig have a good record against Hoffenheim and have won six out of 11 matches played between the two teams. Hoffenheim have managed three victories against RB Leipzig and have a point to prove on Saturday.

The previous meeting between the two teams took place in April this year and ended in a 0-0 stalemate. Both teams squandered chances on the day and will need to be more clinical this weekend.

Hoffenheim form guide in the Bundesliga: L-W-L-W-L

RB Leipzig form guide in the Bundesliga: W-D-W-D-W

Hoffenheim vs RB Leipzig Team News

Hoffenheim have a depleted squad

Hoffenheim

Christoph Baumgartner, Marco John, Ermin Bicakcic, and Robert Skov are injured and have been ruled out of this game. Andrej Kramaric, Benjamin Hubner, and Sebastian Rudy are also struggling with their fitness and might not feature in this match.

Injured: Christoph Baumgartner, Marco John, Ermin Bicakcic, Robert Skov

Doubtful: Andrej Kramaric, Benjamin Hubner, Sebastian Rudy, Pavel Kaderabek

Suspended: None

RB Leipzig have a point to prove

RB Leipzig

Yussuf Poulsen, Marcel Halstenberg, and Marcelo Saracchi are injured and will not be included in the squad. Lukas Klostermann is also carrying a knock and might not be able to play a part against Hoffenheim.

Injured: Yussuf Poulsen, Marcel Halstenberg, Marcelo Saracchi

Doubtful: Lukas Klostermann

Suspended: None

Hoffenheim vs RB Leipzig Predicted XI

Hoffenheim Predicted XI (3-4-3): Oliver Baumann; Chris Richards, Kevin Vogt, Stefan Posch; David Raum, Kevin Akpoguma, Florian Grillitsch, Angelo Stiller; Jacob Bruun Larsen, Sargis Adamyan, Ihlas Bebou

RB Leipzig Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Peter Gulacsi; Nordi Mukiele, Mohamed Simakan, Willi Orban, Josko Gvardiol; Amadou Haidara, Kevin Kampl; Emil Forsberg, Christopher Nkunku, Dani Olmo; Andre Silva

Hoffenheim vs RB Leipzig Prediction

RB Leipzig are unbeaten in their last seven Bundesliga games and have recovered from a poor start to their campaign. The likes of Dani Olmo and RB Leipzig can be lethal on their day and will want to make their mark this weekend.

Hoffenheim have not been particularly impressive so far this season and will need to make amends on Saturday. RB Leipzig are the better team at the moment and should be able to win this game.

ALSO READ Article Continues below

Prediction: Hoffenheim 0-2 RB Leipzig

Edited by Aditya Hosangadi