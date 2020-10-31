Hoffenheim vs Union Berlin prediction, preview, team news and more | Bundesliga 2020-21 

Hoffenheim and Union Berlin will trade tackles at the Rhein-Neckar-Arena on Monday, with three points at stake in the German Bundesliga.

The home side currently occupy ninth spot on the table, having picked up seven points from five matches to date, while Union Berlin are three places below with six points.

Hoffenheim were comprehensive in their 4-1 victory over Gent in Group L of the Europa League, but Union Berlin could only share the spoils in a 1-1 stalemate with Freiburg in the league.

Hoffenheim vs Union Berlin Head-to-Head

The two sides met last season, following Union Berlin's promotion to the German top-flight.

Hoffenheim were victorious in both matches and followed a 2-0 away win in December with an emphatic 4-0 victory at home in June.

Hoffenheim form guide (all competitions): L-L-W-D-W

Union Berlin form guide: L-D-W-D-D

Advertisement

Hoffenheim vs Union Berlin Team News

Hoffenheim

The hosts will be without six players due to injury. Pavel Kaderabek (COVID-19), Kasim Adams Nuhu (COVID-19), Andrej Kramaric (COVID-19), Ermin Bicakcic (knee), Benjamin Hubner (ligament), and Kostantinos Stafylidis (shoulder) are all ruled out.

There are no suspension concerns for Hoffenheim.

Injuries: Pavel Kaderabek, Kasim Adams Nuhu, Andrej Kramaric, Ermin Bicakcic, Benjamin Hubner, Kostantinos Stafylidis

Suspension: None

Union Berlin

The visitors have three players sidelined due to injury. Loris Karius (knock), Nico Schlotterbeck (hamstring), and Anthony Ujah (knee) will sit out the fixture with Hoffenheim.

🗣 Fischer: Ujah and Prömel are not available. Prömel makes progress and isn’t far away. Same as Karius who trained today for 45 minutes. Schlotterbeck is on his way back, trained a bit. Trimmel & Ingvartsen trained on their own and are doubtful. #TSGFCU | #fcunion pic.twitter.com/CvycrlOwGK — 1. FC Union Berlin (@fcunion_en) October 31, 2020

There are no suspension concerns for Union Berlin

Injuries: Anthony Ujah, Loris Karius, Nico Schlotterbeck

Suspension: None

Hoffenheim vs Union Berlin Predicted XI

Hoffenheim Predicted XI (3-5-2): Oliver Baumann; Kevin Akpoguma, Kevin Vogt, Stefan Posch; Ryan Sessegnon, Sebastian Rudy, Florian Grillitsch, Diadie Samassekou, Robert Skov; Ishak Belfodil, Ihlas Bebou

Union Berlin Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Andreas Luthe, Christopher Lenz, Robin Knoche, Marvin Freidrich, Christopher Trimmel; Christian Gentner, Robert Andrich; Marcus Ingvartsen, Max Kruse, Sheraldo Becker; Joel Pohjanpalo

Advertisement

Hoffenheim vs Union Berlin Prediction

Hoffenheim's away trip to Belgium could play a major factor in their clash with Union Berlin.

The fact that they are playing on Monday affords them extra rest, although they will be in action three days later for matchday three of the Europa League.

This season has seen clubs engaged in continental engagements struggle in the immediate aftermath of their European exertions and this could be the case for Hoffenheim.

Both sides' open style of play suggests that there will be goals at both ends but they might have to share the spoils in a high-scoring draw.

Prediction: Hoffenheim 2-2 Union Berlin