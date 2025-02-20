Holstein Kiel vs Bayer Leverkusen Prediction and Betting Tips | 22nd February 2025

The Bundesliga is back in action with another round of matches this weekend as Holstein Kiel lock horns with Xabi Alonso's Bayer Leverkusen side in an important encounter at the Holstein Stadion on Saturday. The two teams have experienced contrasting fortunes this season and have a point to prove in this game.

Holstein Kiel vs Bayer Leverkusen Preview

Bayer Leverkusen are currently in second place in the Bundesliga standings and have been in excellent form so far this season. The away side held title rivals Bayern Munich to a 0-0 stalemate last week and will look to take it up a notch in this fixture.

Holstein Kiel, on the other hand, are rooted to the bottom of the league table at the moment and have struggled this season. The hosts slumped to a damaging 3-1 defeat at the hands of Eintracht Frankfurt in their previous game and will need to work hard to bounce back this weekend.

Holstein Kiel vs Bayer Leverkusen Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Bayer Leverkusen have a good recent record against Holstein Kiel and have won one out of the last two matches played between the two teams, with the other game ending in a draw.

Holstein Kiel were trailing by two goals in the reverse fixture before they pulled off an admirable comeback to secure a 2-2 draw against Bayer Leverkusen at the Bay Arena last year.

Bayer Leverkusen are currently the only team in the Bundesliga that has managed to drop points to a team placed last in the league table on two occasions this season.

Bayer Leverkusen have played out a total of eight draws in the Bundesliga so far this season - the highest such tally of any team in the competition at the moment.

Holstein Kiel vs Bayer Leverkusen Prediction

Bayer Leverkusen have an excellent squad at their disposal but have stuttered on a few occasions in the league campaign this season. The reigning champions are a staggering eight points behind Bayern Munich in the title race and cannot afford to slip up in this fixture.

Holstein Kiel have struggled this season but did manage to remain unbeaten in the reverse fixture. Bayer Leverkusen have hit their stride in the competition, however, and should be able to win this game.

Prediction: Holstein Kiel 0-3 Bayer Leverkusen

Holstein Kiel vs Bayer Leverkusen Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Bayer Leverkusen to win

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals - Yes

Tip 3: Bayer Leverkusen to keep a clean sheet - Yes

