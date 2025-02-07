Holstein Kiel vs Bochum Prediction and Betting Tips | February 9th 2025

Holstein Kiel will host Bochum at the Holstein-Stadion on Sunday in another round of the 2024-25 Bundesliga campaign. The home side have struggled for points upon promotion to the top flight this season and now sit 17th in the league table with just 12 points as they target victory in their relegation six-pointer this weekend.

They were beaten 4-3 by league leaders Bayern Munich in their last match finding themselves four goals down early after the restart before goals from Finn Porath and Steven Skrzybski helped to ensure a frantic finish to the contest.

Bochum have not fared any better than their weekend opponents in the league with relegation a concrete possibility at this stage of the campaign. They suffered a narrow 1-0 defeat to struggling Freiburg last weekend falling behind in the first half and failing to find a way back into the contest despite an improved showing after the break.

The visitors sir rock-bottom in the table although they are level on points with Die Storche and will leapfrog them with maximum points on Sunday.

Holstein Kiel vs Bochum Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

There have been 10 meetings between the two clubs. Kiel have won four of those games while Bochum have won one fewer, with their other three contests ending in draws.

The visitors have lost just one of their last four games in this fixture.

Bochum are without a clean sheet in all 10 of their games in this fixture, a run dating back to 2002.

The Storks have the worst defensive record in the German top flight this season with a goal concession tally of 52.

Die Blauen have scored 18 goals in the Bundesliga this season. Only Union Berlin (15) have managed fewer.

Holstein Kiel vs Bochum Prediction

Kiel have lost two of their last three matches and have won just one of their last five. They have, however, picked up big wins on home ground of late, beating both Augsburg and Dortmund in recent games and will head into this one as slight favorites.

Bochum are also without a win in their last three league outings. They have the joint-worst away record in the division so far and could see defeat here.

Prediction: Holstein Kiel 2-1 Bochum

Holstein Kiel vs Bochum Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Holstein Kiel to win

Tip 2 - Goals - Over/under 2.5 - Over 2.5 goals (Each of the last seven matches between the two teams have all produced more than 2.5 goals)

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: YES (Both sides have found the back of the net in each of their last eight matchups)

