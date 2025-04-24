Holstein Kiel vs Borussia Monchengladbach Prediction and Betting Tips | April 26, 2025

Holstein Kiel host Monchengladbach in the Bundesliga on Saturday.

Holstein Kiel host Borussia Monchengladbach at the MHP Arena on Saturday in the Bundesliga. The hosts are rock-bottom in the points table with four games remaining.

They drew 1-1 with RB Leipzig last time out. Shuto Machino opened the scoring late in the first half before conceding an equaliser from the spot in the second. Die Storche have 19 points from 30 games, winning four.

Monchengladbach, meanwhile, lost 3-2 tp Borussia Dortmund in their last match, with efforts from Ko Itakura and Kevin Stoger in either half eventually turning out to be futile.

Monchengladbach are ninth with 44 points from 30 matches, five points behind fourth-placed RB Leipzig.

Holstein Kiel vs Borussia Monchengladbach Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

  • Saturday's game will mark the third meeting between Kiel and Monchengladbach, who have won both times.
  • Die Storche have kept two clean sheets in the Bundesliga all season, the fewest in the competition.
  • Gladbach have scored 48 times in the top flight this season, the joint-second-fewest in the top half of the points table.
  • Kiel have the worst defensive record in the Bundesliga this term, with 71 goals shipped in 30 matches.
Holstein Kiel vs Borussia Monchengladbach Prediction

Kiel are on a six-game winless run in competitive action and have won one of their last 13. They have lost four of their last six home matches.

Monchengladbach, meanwhile, have lost their last two matches after losing one of their previous five. They have, however, been solid on the road off late and should return to winning ways.

Prediction: Holstein 1-2 Monchengladbach

Holstein Kiel vs Borussia Monchengladbach

Tip 1 - Result: Gladbach

Tip 2 - Goals - Over/under 2.5 - Over 2.5 goals (Five of Holstein's last seven matches have produced more than 2.5 goals.)

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: Yes (Both sides have scored in five of Monchengladbach's last seven matches.)

