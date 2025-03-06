Holstein Kiel vs Stuttgart Prediction and Betting Tips | March 8, 2025

Holstein Kiel host Stuttgart at the Holstein-Stadion on Saturday in the Bundesliga. The hosts picked up a hard-fought and much-needed 1-0 win at Union Berlin in their last match. Bosnia and Herzegovina international Armin Gigovic scored the sole goal of the game just before the interval.

Stuttgart, meanwhile, lost 3-1 to Bayern Munich last weekend, taking the lead in the first half via an Angelo Stiller stunner before the leaders turned the game on its head in the second. The Reds are ninth with 36 points from 24 matches.

Holstein Kiel vs Stuttgart Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

There have been five meetings between Kiel and Stuttgart since 1970. Holstein lead 3-2.

The Reds are without a clean sheet in five games in the fixture.

Kiel have the worst defensive record in the top flight this season, with a goal concession tally of 59.

Stuttgart are without a clean sheet in six league outings.

All but one of Die Storche's four league wins this season have come at home.

Holstein Kiel vs Stuttgart Prediction

Kiel's latest result ended a six-game winless streak. They are, however, winless in three home matches and face an uphill task to take the win.

Stuttgart, meanwhile, are without a win in three matches and have won two of their last eight. They have, however, been solid on the road in recent weeks and should do enough win this one at the weekend.

Prediction: Holstein 1-2 Stuttgart

Holstein Kiel vs Stuttgart Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Stuttgart

Tip 2 - Goals - Over/under 2.5 - Over 2.5 goals (Five of Stuttgart's last seven matches have produced more than 2.5 goals.)

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: Yes (Both sides have found the back of the net in eight of Holstein Kiel's last 10 matches.)

