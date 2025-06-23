Honduras vs Curacao Prediction and Betting Tips | June 24th 2025

Honduras will face Curacao at the Earthquakes Stadium on Tuesday in the final group-stage game of their 2025 CONCACAF Gold Cup campaign. Los Catrachos endured a disastrous start to their continental campaign, losing 6-0 to Canada, but have now bounced back and can confirm a spot in the knockout stages on Tuesday.
They beat El Salvador 2-0 in their game at the weekend, with Romell Quioto opening the scoring in the first half before Dixon Ramirez came off the bench to seal the points late in the game. Honduras now sit second in Group B with three points and will guarantee a spot in the quarterfinals with a win on Tuesday, while a point could also suffice.
Curacao, meanwhile, played out a goalless draw against El Salvador in their group opener. They then picked up an impressive point in their 1-1 draw against group favorites Canada last time out, falling behind in the opening 10 minutes of the contest before substitute Jeremy Antonisse scored a late equalizer.
La Familia Azul now sit a place and a point behind their midweek opponents in the group and will pip them to the knockout stages with maximum points on Tuesday.
Honduras vs Curacao Head-to-Head and Key Numbers
- There have been just three meetings between the two teams. Honduras have won one of those games while Curacao have won the other two.
- The two teams last faced off in a CONCACAF Nations League group-stage clash back in June 2022, which La Familia Azul won 2-1.
- Los Catrachos have conceded six goals in the Gold Cup so far. Only Trinidad & Tobago and Guadeloupe (7) have shipped more.
- Curacao are ranked 90th in the latest FIFA rankings and now sit 15 places behind their midweek opponents.
Honduras vs Curacao Prediction
Honduras have won all but one of their last six games across all competitions. They have done well to recover from their opening day humiliation and will head into the midweek clash with renewed confidence.
Curacao are undefeated in their last four matches, although they have won just two of their last five. They are, however, slight underdogs heading into Wednesday's game and could lose here.
Prediction: Honduras 1-0 Curacao
Honduras vs Curacao Betting Tips
Tip 1 - Result: Honduras to win
Tip 2 - Goals - Over/under 2.5 - Under 2.5 goals (Four of La Bicolor's last five matches have produced fewer than 2.5 goals)
Tip 3 - Both teams to score: No (Both sides have found the back of the net in just one of Honduras' last six matches)