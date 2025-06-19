Honduras vs El Salvador Prediction and Betting Tips | June 21st 2025

Honduras will face El Salvador at the Shell Energy Stadium on Saturday in the second group-stage game of their 2025 CONCACAF Gold Cup campaign. Los Catrachos headed into their 12th consecutive Gold Cup intent on bettering their group-stage exit in the previous edition of the continental showpiece.
However, they opened their group in disastrous fashion as they fell to a 6-0 hiding at the hands of Canada, conceding four times in the second half as they recorded their heaviest defeat in over six years.
El Salvador have also been regular participants in the Gold Cup in recent history and managed to pick up a point on the opening day. They played out a goalless draw against Curacao in their game on Tuesday and could have little complaints about the result after failing to register a single shot on target in the opposition box throughout the contest.
La Selecta sit third in Group B with one point and would do their qualification chances a world of good with maximum points at the weekend.
Honduras vs El Salvador Head-to-Head and Key Numbers
- Historically, there have been 71 meetings between the two nations. Honduras have won 37 of those games while El Salvador have won 15 times, with their other 19 contests ending level.
- The two sides last faced off in a friendly clash last March, which ended 1-1.
- La Selecta have won just one of their last five games in this fixture.
- Honduras have conceded six goals in this year's Gold Cup, the joint-highest in the competition so far alongside Suriname, who have played a game more.
- Los Catrachos are ranked 75th in the latest FIFA rankings and now sit just five places above their weekend opponents.
Honduras vs El Salvador Prediction
Honduras' embarrassing defeat to the Canadians last time out ended their four-game winning streak and they will be desperate to put out a convincing response this weekend. They have had the upper hand in this fixture historically and will fancy their chances of a positive result here.
El Salvador have drawn four of their last five matches and have won just one of their last six. They are considered underdogs heading into the weekend clash and could lose here.
Prediction: Honduras 2-0 El Salvador
Honduras vs El Salvador Betting Tips
Tip 1 - Result: Honduras to win
Tip 2 - Goals - Over/under 2.5 - Under 2.5 goals (Five of the last six matches between the two teams have produced fewer than 2.5 goals)
Tip 3 - Both teams to score: No (Both sides have found the back of the net in just one of their last six matchups)