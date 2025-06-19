Honduras vs El Salvador Prediction and Betting Tips | June 21st 2025

Honduras will face El Salvador at the Shell Energy Stadium on Saturday in the second group-stage game of their 2025 CONCACAF Gold Cup campaign. Los Catrachos headed into their 12th consecutive Gold Cup intent on bettering their group-stage exit in the previous edition of the continental showpiece.

Ad

However, they opened their group in disastrous fashion as they fell to a 6-0 hiding at the hands of Canada, conceding four times in the second half as they recorded their heaviest defeat in over six years.

El Salvador have also been regular participants in the Gold Cup in recent history and managed to pick up a point on the opening day. They played out a goalless draw against Curacao in their game on Tuesday and could have little complaints about the result after failing to register a single shot on target in the opposition box throughout the contest.

Ad

Trending

La Selecta sit third in Group B with one point and would do their qualification chances a world of good with maximum points at the weekend.

Honduras vs El Salvador Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Historically, there have been 71 meetings between the two nations. Honduras have won 37 of those games while El Salvador have won 15 times, with their other 19 contests ending level.

The two sides last faced off in a friendly clash last March, which ended 1-1.

La Selecta have won just one of their last five games in this fixture.

Honduras have conceded six goals in this year's Gold Cup, the joint-highest in the competition so far alongside Suriname, who have played a game more.

Los Catrachos are ranked 75th in the latest FIFA rankings and now sit just five places above their weekend opponents.

Ad

Honduras vs El Salvador Prediction

Honduras' embarrassing defeat to the Canadians last time out ended their four-game winning streak and they will be desperate to put out a convincing response this weekend. They have had the upper hand in this fixture historically and will fancy their chances of a positive result here.

El Salvador have drawn four of their last five matches and have won just one of their last six. They are considered underdogs heading into the weekend clash and could lose here.

Ad

Prediction: Honduras 2-0 El Salvador

Honduras vs El Salvador Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Honduras to win

Tip 2 - Goals - Over/under 2.5 - Under 2.5 goals (Five of the last six matches between the two teams have produced fewer than 2.5 goals)

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: No (Both sides have found the back of the net in just one of their last six matchups)

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Soyoye Jedidiah Jedidiah is a European and international football journalist at Sportskeeda, who has been covering match previews for more than 3 years. Currently pursuing an engineering degree from the University of Ibadan, he conducts thorough research and ensures to be up-to-date with football news across the globe to create the most accurate previews.



A Manchester United fan, Jedidiah fell in love with football and the Red Devils since their UEFA Champions League triumph over Chelsea in 2008. He is a big fan of Robert Lewandowski and his historic performances from 2020, but feels that only Erling Haaland and Kylian Mbappe are capable of replicating the Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo rivalry. His all-time favorite manager is Carlo Ancelotti due to the Italian's remarkable composure in difficult moments of a contest. Spain's 1-0 win over Netherlands in the final of the 2010 FIFA World Cup is etched in his memory forever.



A true student of the game, Jedidiah relishes identifying hidden gems from lower-tiered leagues such as the EFL Championship and the Eredivisie. When not creating previews, he likes playing football and reading books. Know More