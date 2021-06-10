Hong Kong vs Iraq prediction, preview, team news and more | 2022 FIFA World Cup qualifiers

Iraq will look to continue their unbeaten run in Group C of the Asian qualifiers for the 2022 FIFA World Cup when they take on Hong Kong on Friday.

The game will take place at the Sheikh Ali bin Mohammed Al Khalifa Stadium in Bahrain.

Hong Kong are currently on a four-game losing streak across all competitions and will look to end this poor run of results.

They failed to end their losing streak last Thursday as they suffered a 3-1 defeat at the hands of Iran.

Prior to this, they endured a horrid run in the East Asian Championship back in 2019.

Hong Kong failed to pick up a point from their three games at the tournament, while conceding nine goals and scoring none.

With five points from six games, Hong Kong are currently fourth in Group C of the World Cup qualifiers, four points ahead of last-placed Cambodia.

Iraq, on the other hand, have enjoyed a fine spell in the group stages of the qualifiers.

Srečko Katanec’s men are currently unbeaten in Group C, claiming four wins and two draws from six games so far.

They have picked up 14 points and this has seen them rise to the top of the group, two points behind Iran and Bahrain, who are tied on 12 points.

Iraq are on an impressive 18-game unbeaten streak across all competitions, dating back to their 1-0 loss to Bahrain in the WAFF Championship back in 2019.

Hong Kong vs Iraq Head-To-Head

This will be the second-ever meeting between the two nations. Their first encounter came in the reverse fixture of the tie, where Iraq claimed a 2-0 victory back in 2019.

Hong Kong Form Guide (all competitions): W-L-L-L-L

Iraq Form Guide (all competitions): W-W-D-W-W

Hong Kong vs Iraq Team News

Hong Kong

The hosts have called up a relatively inexperienced 23-man squad for their qualifiers in June.

All 23 players currently ply their trade in the Hong Kong domestic league. Goalkeeper Yuen Ho Chun could be handed his international debut in this game.

Injured: None

Suspended: None

Iraq

Head coach Srečko Katanec has called up 25 players for their qualifiers, including Vancouver Whitecaps defender Ali Adnan and veteran striker Alaa Abdul-Zahra.

There are no injuries or suspensions in the Iraq squad.

Injured: None

Suspended: None

Hong Kong vs Iraq Predicted XI

Hong Kong Predicted XI (4-1-4-1): Yuen Ho Chun; Tong Kin Man, Hing Wa Fung, Helio, Wang Kit Tsui; Yan Huang; Siu Kwan Cheng, Shinichi Chan, Wong Wai, Wai Keung Chun; James Ha

Iraq Predicted XI (4-1-3-2): Jalal Hassan; Alaa Ali Mhawi, Ahmed Ibrahim, Maytham Jabbar, Ali Adnan; Amjed Attwan; Hussein Ali, Bashar Resan, Humam Tariq; Mohanad Ali, Ayman Hussein

Hong Kong vs Iraq Prediction

Hong Kong, who are ranked 144th by FIFA, will be aiming to cause an upset when they take on 68th-ranked Iraq.

However, we are tipping the visitors to claim all three points as they take on an inexperienced Hong Kong side who have struggled for results in recent outings.

Prediction: Hong Kong 1-2 Iraq

