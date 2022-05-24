"Hope we can meet again" - £100k-per-week wage demands preventing Arsenal star from sealing permanent transfer 

Arsenal defender Hector Bellerin has revealed his desire to stay at Real Betis following a successful loan spell this season.

The Spanish right-back has made 32 appearances for his home-town club this term and helped guide Betis to a 5th-placed La Liga finish and a Copa del Rey victory.

Marca reported that the 27-year-old was in tears following his final game for Betis before he is scheduled to move back to Arsenal, where he still has one year left on his current deal.

The Evening Standard has claimed that Betis are keen to keep the full-back, but his £100,000 a week wages are proving to be a stumbling block.

Bellerin is set to hold talks with Arsenal regarding his future when he returns to the club where he came through as a youngster from the academy. He will face competition to break into Mikel Arteta's side from the likes of Takehiro Tomiyasu, Cedric Soares and Ainsley Maitland-Niles upon his return.

It's fair to say Bellerin has enjoyed his stint away from north London. Following his final Betis game, the Spaniard wrote on Instagram (as quoted by the Evening Standard):

“Even if I tried I’m finding it very difficult to express what this year has meant to me. There are no words to describe my feelings, so hopefully, these pictures will help you understand."

“Thanks to everyone in the Betis universe for helping me fall in love again with this sport, for all your passion and for making me feel like one of your own from the start."

“I want to thank my teammates for their kindness, humility, and love since I stepped into the dressing room. You have made me feel like I’ve been a part of this way longer than I have."

“Thanks to all the coaching and medical staff, for their trust and their work, but also to everyone behind the scenes at the club whose work goes unnoticed."

“Thank you to the board and directors for believing in me and helping make a dream of mine come true, a dream that has exceeded all expectations I had when I made my way to the Villamarin."

“And of course, thanks to my family and my people for their unconditional love and support and for introducing me from early to this passion called Betis."

“THANK YOU, THANK YOU, THANK YOU and I hope we can meet again, Viva el Betis.”

