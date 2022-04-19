“Hope you never see heaven”, “Cancel deal” – Barcelona fans troll matchday graphic involving first-team star on Twitter ahead of Cadiz clash

Barcelona host Cadiz tonight at the Camp Nou as they aim to close the gap on leaders Real Madrid to 12 points.

Xavi Hernandez's side head into the game aiming to bounce back following their humiliating Europa League quarter-final exit at home to Eintracht Frankfurt on Thursday. They have, however, won their previous seven league matches, scoring 22 goals in the process.

Ahead of the clash against the team in the relegation zone, Barca's official Twitter feed posted their starting lineup for the game, along with a graphic of midfielder Frenkie de Jong.

The club currently has a partnership with video game developer Konami, according to Sportspromedia, and the player's likeness is taken from their latest title 'eFootball 2022'.

Formerly known as Pro Evolution Soccer, eFootball had a disastrous start to life on the market following a rebrand. The game was littered with bugs, glitches and player faces that looked comical at best and downright terrifying at worst.

It's fair to say Barca fans online weren't too keen on the graphics being used before the huge La Liga clash, and tweeted their frustration. Here are some of the best reactions to the bizarre De Jong face scan:

Bron @broods4471 cancel deal with konami immediatly @barcacentre WTF is that frenkie de jong scancancel deal with konami immediatly @barcacentre WTF is that frenkie de jong scan💀 cancel deal with konami immediatly

_blue_&___garnet @blue_nd_garnet @FCBarcelona From meth cook to starting for barca Todd has done it all @FCBarcelona From meth cook to starting for barca Todd has done it all https://t.co/ezVHhnZ4ZR

Lenglet starts for Barcelona due to Pique injury

The major talking point from the Barca lineup (if you ignore the hilarity of the horror film-like video game graphics), is that 26-year-old Clement Lenglet starts for the Catalonian giants for just his 15th league appearance of the campaign.

The French centre-back has been much maligned by the Camp Nou faithful this season, with fans online voicing their displeasure at seeing his name in the starting XI.

Gerard Pique is out with a minor injury, hence Lenglet deputizing. Much more of a worry for Barcelona is that midfield wonderkid Pedri is out 'indefinitely' due to a ruptured hamstring. The 19-year-old has been in fine form this season after being named Euro 2020's best young player last summer.

Speaking at a press conference before the Cadiz game, the Barcelona manager said:

“Without a doubt, he’s going through a tough time now. He’s been doing really well during the season. The most important thing is for him is to recover from his injury, but what happened is part of the sport.”

