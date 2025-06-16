"Hopefully he can continue" - When Andy Robertson named the player who can match Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo

Liverpool star Andy Robertson once named his teammate, Mohamed Salah, as the player who could match both Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo. The Egyptian forward is often regarded as one of the best players of his generation.

In the last two decades, many emerging and established footballers have been compared to Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo. However, very few could come close to their dominance. Mohamed Salah has been a key figure for Liverpool since joining them in 2017. In 401 appearances for the Reds, the Egyptian has contributed 245 goals and 113 assists across competitions. He has won one UEFA Champions League and two Premier League titles with the club, among other achievements.

In a 2018 interview with talkSPORT, Salah's Liverpool teammate Andy Robertson claimed that the winger could match Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo one day. He said (via GOAL):

"The amount of goals he scores is incredible, but the amount of chances he has. I think I spoke to him a couple of weeks ago about his goals and stuff, and he said to me: 'It should have been a lot more.' He’s had some unbelievable chances, so credit to him for getting in the positions, and that’s why he’s confident of scoring all the time, because he’s getting in the positions."

Robertson added:

"It’s the way the gaffer wants him to play, so hopefully he can continue and really build on it and become among Messi and Ronaldo. They’ve done it for six or seven seasons, and he’s just done it once. But I’ve got no doubt Salah can build on it and do it over that period of time."

Robertson's statements came in the context of Mohamed Salah's 2017-18 season with Liverpool. The winger recorded 44 goals and 16 assists in 52 appearances across competitions in that season.

When Mohamed Salah made his pick between Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi

Ronaldo and Messi (L to R) - Source: Getty

Mohamed Salah once picked Lionel Messi over Cristiano Ronaldo in the GOAT debate during a conversation dating back to March 2024. According to Barca Worldwide, Salah was asked to choose between Messi and Ronaldo, and said:

“Messi, It’s not a debate anymore.”

Despite leaving European football around two years ago, both Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi are still among the greatest players in the world. The Argentine legend is currently busy representing Inter Miami in the FIFA Club World Cup. Despite missing a few games due to injuries, the Argentine legend has been in impressive form for the Herons, contributing 15 goals and six assists in 21 outings across competitions.

Meanwhile, Cristiano Ronaldo added another trophy to his impressive list of achievements after winning his second UEFA Nations League title with Portugal this month. The legendary Portuguese has yet to renew his contract with Saudi Arabian side Al-Nassr but is reportedly set to continue with them next season.

