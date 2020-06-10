How have the €100m players in football gone on to perform at their new clubs?

We look at the ten €100 million-plus signings and see how they have performed after their move.

The likes Neymar and Gareth Bale have gone on to do equally well if not better for their new clubs.

Neymar in action for Paris Saint Germain

Football transfers have changed. From David Jack's £10,890 transfer to Arsenal in 1928 to Neymar's move to Paris Saint-Germain from Barcelona for €222 million in 2017, transfer fees have grown exponentially over the last century.

Here, we look at the ten players who were transferred for a fee of €100m or more and how they've faired at their new clubs.

Neymar | €222m | Barcelona to PSG

The transfer of Neymar was a monumental one. When the news broke, it was chaos. In 2017, Paris Saint-Germain decided to trigger the Brazilian forward's release clause of €222 million, thus making a move from Spain to France possible.

There were various rumours as to why the talented Brazilian decided to change clubs. The most popular one, perhaps, was that he did not want to play under the shadow of the great Lionel Messi. Neymar wanted to establish his legacy. Winning the Champions League with PSG, and the World Cup with Brazil would help him achieve that.

So far, that has not happened. Neymar's spell in France has been chaotic. Whenever he has graced the pitch, he has been exceptional. However, injuries and Kylian Mbappe's emergence have meant that the glory Neymar so badly chased has not been his so far. There have been persistent links to a return to Barcelona.

Kylian Mbappé | €135 million | Monaco to PSG

Kylian Mbappe training for Paris Saint Germain

In the same summer that Neymar's move was announced, PSG also decided to bring in French prodigy Kylian Mbappe from rivals AS Monaco.

Initially on a season-long loan, this double signing of Mbappe and Neymar stunned the footballing world. Mbappe, who had been linked with a move to Real Madrid till that point, decided that he wanted to remain in France for the time being.

Unlike Neymar, Mbappe's time in Paris has been fruitful. He has won the World Cup with France, and many regard the 21-year old forward as a better player than the Brazilian now. However, his time with PSG might be limited. Real Madrid loom again, and Mbappe this time seems to be willing to make a move.

Joao Felix | €126 million | Benfica to Atletico Madrid

Joao Felix preparing for a match

Joao Felix's arrival at Atletico Madrid last summer, from Benfica, was met with curiosity.

Many knew the 19-year old had had a phenomenal season in Portugal. But the fee Atleti paid was considered a lot. The youngest ever player to score a hat-trick in the Europa League, Felix won the Golden Boy award for the year 2019 for his performances with Benfica.

It is wrong to expect greatness from Felix from the very beginning. He has had a slow start under Diego Simeone, scoring four league goals in 20 appearances. However, there is potential and lots of it.

Philippe Coutinho | Liverpool to Barcelona | €120m

Phillipe Coutinho playing for Bayern Munich

Philippe Coutinho was a disastrous signing by Barcelona. Signed from Liverpool in January 2018, he never settled adequately in Ernesto Valverde's system. This season, he is on loan at Bayern Munich, who are not convinced by the Brazilian's ability to sign him permanently. His time at the Catalan club lasted 76 games, in which he scored 21 goals and provided 11 assists.

Leicester City and Arsenal have been mooted as potential destinations for the creative midfielder, once his spell at the Bundesliga comes to an end.

Antoine Griezmann | Atletico Madrid to Barcelona | €120m

Antoine Griezmann in action for Barcelona

Antoine Griezmann arrived at Barcelona last summer from Atletico Madrid. After five phenomenal seasons under Diego Simeone, in which the forward played 257 times in all competitions and scored 133 goals, Griezmann's release clause was activated by the Catalans.

The 29-year old Griezmann had a slow start at Barcelona. However, he is now an established presence in their forward line. More responsibility has been placed on the Frenchman's shoulders after Luis Suarez's injury. So far, in 37 appearances for the club, Griezmann has scored 14 times and provided four assists.

More is to come from the World Cup winner, and Barcelona will need him to be in full flow if they aim to win the league and Champions League this season.

Ousmane Dembele | Borussia Dortmund to Barcelona |

€105m

Ousmane Dembele has had his injury troubles

Ousmane Dembele arrival was funded by Neymar's transfer to Paris Saint Germain. The young French winger had been highly-rated ever since his Rennes days. After a spectacular season in Germany with Borussia Dortmund, Dembele completed a big-money move to the Camp Nou outfit.

So far, the signing has not worked out. Dembele has missed 86 games for the club due to various injuries. He has been at Barcelona for three seasons now.

And while there is a chance he might turn it around, there are rumours that Barcelona would be willing to let him go. Liverpool and Paris Saint-Germain have been credited with an interest.

Paul Pogba | Juventus to Manchester United | €105m

Paul Pogba has been a divisive figure at Old Trafford

Paul Pogba's move to the EPL is a tricky one. His return to Manchester United from Juventus was heralded at the time. However, as time has passed, critics and fans are unsure as to how to assess him at United. He has been excellent when he has played. However, constant links to Real Madrid and criticism of his lifestyle has meant that his time at United so far cannot be termed as a complete success.

When Pogba returned to Manchester United, he stated that he had unfinished business to take care of. It is difficult to imagine whether Pogba has addressed that and done justice to his price tag so far.

The French midfielder has 31 goals and 31 assists in 150 games for Manchester United.

Eden Hazard | Chelsea to Real Madrid | €105m

Eden Hazard playing for Real Madrid Cristiano Ronaldo during his time at Real Madrid

Eden Hazard joined his dream club Real Madrid from Chelsea last summer. His time so far has been marred by injuries. He has played ten league games, scoring just one goal. More is expected from Real's new no.7.

During his time with Chelsea, Hazard scored 110 goals and provided 92 assists in 352 games. Hazard will hope that the fans will see the talent that he is once La Liga starts again.

Cristiano Ronaldo | Real Madrid to Juventus | €100 million

Ronaldo at Juventus

Cristiano Ronaldo's spell at Madrid was an astounding success, as many expected. He is widely regarded as the best player to have played for the club. The Portuguese won four Champions League trophies with the Spanish side. Cristiano Ronaldo is also the club's all-time top goalscorer, scoring 450 goals in 438 appearances for Los Blancos.

When he left for Juventus in 2018, it spelt the end of an era. The Italian club paid a small fortune in fees and wages to sign the Portuguese superstar. At 35 years of age, he has shown no signs of slowing down. In 75 appearances for the club, Ronaldo has scored 53 goals and provided 14 assists. He has also been appreciated by the likes of Paulo Dybala for being a mentor and senior figure at the club.

Gareth Bale | Tottenham Hotspur to Real Madrid | €100m

Gareth Bale has been a vital player for Real Madrid

Gareth Bale's spell in Madrid has been a successful one. The Welsh winger has had his controversies over the last two years, but no one can disregard his contribution to the cause.

A vital part of the squad that won three Champions League titles in a row, Bale's move from Tottenham Hotspur was exactly what Los Blancos needed for them to achieve what they did. He has scored in two Champions League finals for Los Blancos.

So far, Bale has contributed to 105 goals and 67 assists in 249 games for Real Madrid.

