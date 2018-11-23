How AS Monaco could have lined up if they hadn’t sold their best players

AS Monaco lost a number of players during the last few years.

AS Monaco emerged as a football powerhouse ever since Dmitry Rybolovlev purchased the club in 2011. With Rybolovlev's financial backing, the club quickly returned to Ligue 1 and won the 2016–17 Ligue 1, their first title since the 1999-2000 season.

The investment in the squad was huge in recent years, and they spent £519.04 million in the transfer market in the last six years. Top talents like Radamel Falcao, James Rodriguez all joined the club during that period of time.

However, they struggled to keep hold of their best talents when big clubs come calling for them and AS Monaco lost a number of star players during the last few years.

Right on this note, here is how AS Monaco could have lined up if they hadn't sold their best players.

Formation- 4-4-3

Goalkeeper - Danijel Subasic

Danijel Subasic joined AS Monaco in 2011.

Danijel Subasic started his professional career with his hometown club, Zubar and moved to Hajduk Split in 2012. He won the Croatian Football Cup 2009-10 with the Bili's before joining AS Monaco in Ligue 2 in 2011.

He helped AS Monaco to win the Ligue 2 2012-13 season and get promoted to the Ligue 1. The Croatian also played a vital role in AS Monaco's Ligue 1 success during the 2016-17 season and was named the Ligue 1 Goalkeeper of the Year,

The 34-year-old goalkeeper played 276 games in all competitions for Monaco thus far and managed to keep 105 clean sheets. He is being unlucky with injuries this season but is likely to take back his position from Diego Benaglio in Monaco's first team after returning from injury.

The former Hajduk Split goalkeeper was also a part of the Croatian squad which ended as the runners-up to France in the 2018 FIFA World Cup.

