Simeone's team will be title contenders, but who will be in the starting XI?

Saksham Kalra FOLLOW CONTRIBUTOR Top 5 / Top 10 653 // 04 Aug 2018, 22:23 IST

While one team from Madrid have been slow in making their moves, the less decorated of the two, Atletico Madrid have had a great window so far. Apart from their signings, the core of the team, Koke, Saul, Godin, Jimenez and star forward and World cup winner, Griezmann has stayed put, making it a formidable squad with solid depth. The team is a good mixture of youth and experience, that is more than adequate to challenge for the La Liga title.

As they look to repeat their feat of 2013/14 when they were the champions of Spain, their chances will be boosted by the signings. They would like to go one better in the Champions League of the same season when they ended up being the beaten finalists.The fans would hope to see more exciting football at the Wanda Metropolitan under Simeone this season, given the quality, they have in their ranks now.

Diego Simeone led Atletico Madrid to a Europa League winners medal this season

That being said, the talent and the depth they have this season, combined with the defensive strength they have, Atletico Madrid can dream of going for a treble. Keeping in view that Simeone will keep his gameplay the same, we will look at the team with 4-4-2 as the formation to be filled.

