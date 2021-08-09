How Barcelona can line up without Lionel Messi in the 2021/2022 season

It was the end of an era at Camp Nou as Barcelona announced they had parted ways with club legend Lionel Messi. The news sent shockwaves across the globe and put Cules in great sorrow.

The Blaugrana faithful have become accustomed to seeing the Argentine in Barca colors to the extent that it hurts to imagine him wearing another club's jersey.

Messi was a huge force to reckon with during his time in Catalonia. He bagged an unbelievable 672 goals and 305 assists in 778 official appearances for the club during his 21-year stint. There is simply no way Barcelona can replace this legend.

LATEST NEWS | Leo #Messi will not continue with FC Barcelona — FC Barcelona (@FCBarcelona) August 5, 2021

Nevertheless, the Blaugrana have to move on and face the challenges ahead. La Liga returns on August 13. The Catalan giants will play their first league game of the season against Real Sociedad just two days after the restart.

It will be a huge challenge for Ronald Koeman as he won't be able to count on the greatest player of all time anymore. Given the level of resources at his disposal at Camp Nou, the tactician should still be able to deploy a strong lineup for next season, though.

It should be recalled that Barcelona made some major additions to their squad during the summer transfer window. Eric Garcia and Sergio Aguero arrived on free transfers from Manchester City. Memphis Depay and Emerson Royale were also lured to Camp Nou.

With all that in mind, we look at how the Catalan giants could possibly line up next season in the absence of Lionel Messi.

Barcelona's probable starting line-up:

Goalkeeper: Marc Andre ter Stegen

Marc Andre ter Stegen's position as Barcelona's number one remains unchallenged ahead of next term

Marc Andre ter Stegen's status as Barcelona's first choice between the sticks is unchallenged. The German shot-stopper has been one of the top performers in the Blaugrana's squad ever since he joined the club from Borussia Monchengladbach in the summer of 2014.

6 - Marc-André ter Stegen 🇩🇪 made six saves against Real Sociedad, equalling their best tally in a single game for @FCBarcelona this season in all competitions (also six vs Dynamo Kiev in #UCL). Besides, he saved two of the five penalties in the penalty shoot-out. Hero. pic.twitter.com/mwqmMXbQbf — OptaJose (@OptaJose) January 13, 2021

The guardian didn't have the best of outings last season but he'll be looking to return to his peak level when the new campaign kicks off. With MATS in top form, Ronald Koeman will have a reliable figure to count on.

