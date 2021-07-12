How did Pedri become so important to Barcelona in a single season?

Pedro González López, or Pedri, as he is popularly known, was signed by Barcelona from Las Palmas at a cut-price rate of €5m. An instant loan, back to his parent club, followed. A decent season at the Yellows prompted the Blaugrana to name him in the first-team squad for the 2020/2021 season. But no football pundit or analyst could've predicted what unfolded next.

Pedri experienced such a meteoric rise through the ranks at Camp Nou that he already has 52 appearances for Barca after one season. But how did an unknown 18-year-old, go onto win Young Player of the Tournament at Euro 2020 and establish his position as a main-stay for a club like Barcelona in just one season?

🌟Pedri has been named young player of the tournament



His stats at #EURO2020:



568 minutes played

3 Pre assists

11 Key passes

11 Chances created

421 Passes completed (91%)

7.1 Avg Rating pic.twitter.com/ZTktKgDs1M — PedriHub💎 (@PedriHub) July 12, 2021

Initially bought as a squad player, not much was expected of young Pedri. Freshly appointed Ronald Koeman had a huge task of stabilizing the squad after it was decimated by Bayern Munich in the 2019/20 Champions League season. The changes he brought with him included the introduction of a creative attacking midfielder.

Having had a somewhat resurgent season at the Bavarians, everyone expected Coutinho to fill that role. A promising pre-season indicated that the Brazilian, after having an abysmal start to life in Spain, might finally find his footing. But a ruptured outer meniscus ensured that Coutinho's season was over, even before it could start properly. With Koeman having his issues with Riqui Puig and Pjanic unable to rise to the task, the Dutch manager's eyes turned towards Pedri.

His first start came in a 0–1 away loss against Getafe. But the teenage midfielder proved that his inclusion in the starting line-up was the least of Koeman's problems. Pedri brought with him a stability that the midfield was lacking. His movement and style of play instantly started drawing comparisons to a certain Barca legend. In addition to his 4 goals and 4 assists in all club competitions, Pedri showed some technical skills that the Catalan club had missed desperately, ever since Iniesta's departure in 2018.

A 17-year-old Pedri scored his first Barca goal against Ferencváros in the Champions League

Barcelona played in various formations in a torrid 20/21 season. But Pedri proved to be ever-present in the team, regardless of the squad's structure. He was often seen on the left flank, drawing in defenders and creating space for Jordi Alba to make a run. Pedri's mentality to push the ball forward and maintain or even accelerate the momentum of the play was truly remarkable. His performances on the pitch accurately portray the amount of hard work he puts into his training.

Barcelona want Pedri to stay for a long time - as ‘special player’. 🇪🇸 #FCB



Current contract expires in 2022 - Barça have an option to extend it for two years [he’s 100% staying] but they want to offer Pedri a new, improved contract once they will fix the financial situation. pic.twitter.com/wvV7fxPght — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) July 7, 2021

How does Pedri play?

The most astonishing trait that the 10-time-capped Spaniard has is the maturity he showcases for his young age. Pedri's brilliant decision-making has been the key to Barca's possession game. He seems to know exactly when to hold the ball, how long to hold it and when to pass it. This fact becomes even more impressive as only a handful of his passes come in the sideways direction. His style enables him to make short and quick passes to his fellow players.

However, he also has the ability to create long and direct ones, whenever needed. Even though he has a knack for making long runs after finding space, he is only dispossessed once per game. This kind of awareness and intelligence in a 18-year-old kid is practically unseen. The likes of Pedri and Jude Bellinghem are what you call generational talents.

Another aspect of his game is his awareness. Pedri is sublime in identifying spaces. His superb vision allows him to create numerous chances for his teammates as well as spot their impending runs. In a total of 55 appearances, the Tenerife-born wonderkid provided 1.1 key passes per game. This, combined with his progressional play, means that Pedri is the guy you call if you want to create goal-scoring opportunities out of nowhere.

How many Ballons D'Or do we think Pedri wins, providing he stays away from major injuries? My instinct is three, but it could be as many as "All of Them." — Rory Smith (@RorySmith) July 6, 2021

Even with an advanced role, Pedri's defensive attributes were more than just a bonus. He often dropped back, not just to help in the build-up play, but also to disrupt the progression of his opponents. It is unusual for an attacking midfielder to pitch in with blockades and interceptions, but Pedri managed to make over 1.2 tackles per game, on average. This kind of versatility is exactly why Koeman chose to play him over a €60m signing, all season. Luis Enrique, his national team coach, even went as far as to place him a step above Andres Iniesta. He said:

"Has anyone noticed what an 18-year-old boy named Pedri has done in the Euros? Not even don Andres Iniesta has done it. What Pedri has done in these Euros I have never seen with an 18-year-old, not from anyone in the Euros, World Cups, Olympic games, it’s something away from all logic. I’m delighted that many more are aboard the Pedri bandwagon."

The intelligence Pedri possesses is frightening for his age. According to some reports, Bayern had approached Barca for the transfer of Pedri, even before he had played a single minute for the Catalan side. Clearly both teams knew what they had seen and after a magnificent season, the whole world now knows. His current market value sits at €70m, over 466% of what it was in 2020. However, if he stays on his current trajectory, he can easily end up in the top half of the world's most valuable players.

Help us improve our content, tell us what you like. Please spare 2 minutes to take this survey.

Edited by Prem Deshpande