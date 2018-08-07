How Barcelona could line-up this season

A new season on the horizon. With the summer transfer window almost closing, let's have a look at how Valverde can select and strategize with the team at his disposal.

With the Spaniard, Andres Iniesta gone, Barcelona will definitely miss the midfield maestro as they have to play without him after 16 long years. But it should not be a major problem for Valverde as he already has other strong players who can be apt replacements for the Spanish mid-field wizard.

Just like last season, Valverde may opt to play the classic 4-4-2 formation. With the two main men Suarez and Messi up front, he also has Alcacer and the new signing Malcom, both of whom can play as forwards if the boss wishes to rest his main army.

In the pre-season friendlies, Malcom has shown that he can be a reliable option in the front-line as a poacher.

New signing Vidal has an experience of playing as a defensive midfielder which can be helpful to the side. Among others, Valverde has a number of options who can play in defense as well as in offense. Ivan Rakitic can take up the playmaker role in the midfield and make sure that the forwards have enough chances to score goals.

Valverde has a number of options in the midfield as they have a lot of players who can be given the chance to shine. New signing Arthur can play an important role in the side's success.

The Brazilian is a talented midfielder who specializes in link-up play and one-touch passes. He can pose a threat to the opposition as he has a special talent for losing his marker, making him a dangerous man close to the box. Another main man Sergio Busquets can also be featured in the midfield.

Brazilian Coutinho and Frenchman Dembele can play in left and right midfield respectively as they have the ability to go up to either create a goal or pop a goal themselves. Coutinho has shown great skills inside the box and after half a season at Barca, he is looking well-oiled in the side.

He has an eye for scoring long-range curling shots into the top corner with his right foot. A typical playmaker who is very dangerous on the flanks, providing killer passes to his teammates, he will be Valverde's first choice in the left flank.

Meanwhile, the Frenchman is gifted with speed and dribbling, he can run past the opponent fullbacks, into crossing positions or he can cut inside to take a shot at the goal. From both aspects, he will be a prospect to keep an eye on.

With a strong backline, Barcelona will continue to be a challenging side for the opposition to score goals. Two strong center-backs, Gerard Pique and world cup winner Samuel Umtiti will be the first choices for Valverde to start.

With Thomas Vermaelen, Yerry Mina and Marlon Santos to provide support to the backline if and when needed. Jordi Alba and Sergi Roberto favorites to start as full-backs. Alba has an amazing link up with Lionel Messi as the duo has shown on numerous occasions. And also featuring Nelson Semedo as a backup for the full-back position.

If the coach wants some change to the formation, he can play with four attackers up front with a backline of four and two midfielders in defensive duties. Suarez can play the center forward with Coutinho and Dembele on the left and right flanks.

He may choose to put Leo Messi as the attacking midfielder. Rakitic, Busquets, Andre Gomez or Vidal can take up the midfield duties to recover the ball and create an attack. This can be done by a 4-3-3 attacking or a false 9 formation just like Pep Guardiola's Barcelona side. Barcelona has all the resources to play any formation in the game.

At the goalkeeping position, starting with Marc Andre Ter Stegen, the German international has been the number one goalkeeper for Barcelona for last few seasons. With Jasper Cillessen providing backup to the German, Barcelona will try to ramp up their clean sheet tally this season.

Expected Lineup:

Goalkeeper: Ter Stegen

Defenders: Pique, Umtiti, Alba, Sergi Roberto

Midfielders: Coutinho, Rakitic, Busquets, Dembele

Forwards: Suarez, Messi

Substitutes: Cillessen, Vidal, Malcom, Alcacer, Semedo, Arthur, Mina, Vermaelen