LaLiga: How Barcelona could rebuild ahead of the 2019-20 season

Frenkie de Jong

Barcelona were on course for a historic third treble, but complacency, injuries and lackluster performances have hampered their season greatly. The cracks are now clear for everyone to see.

The golden era is nearing its end, and the club must act promptly to make the most of its greatest generation of superstars. Here, we take a look at the players that should come in and those that should go out over the summer, so that come next season Barcelona can be firing on all cylinders.

IN

Claudio Bravo

Manchester City v Liverpool - International Champions Cup 2018

Claudio Bravo was part of Luis Enrique’s forces when Barca reigned supreme in Europe, completing a historic second treble. The Chilean has since moved to City and has found game time to be scarce after disappointing in his first season at the Etihad.

A return for the serial Copa America winner makes sense for the No. 2 spot .

Joao Cancelo

Juventus v Atalanta BC - Serie A

Initially linked with Barca during his time at Valencia, Cancelo has gone on to establish himself as a mainstay in the Bianconeri’s starting XI. The Portuguese has good work rate and is a proven entity in Spain, and could provide ample competition to countryman Semedo

Matthijs De Ligt

Willem II v Ajax - Dutch Toto KNVB Cup Final

The best teenager in world football, at just 19, De Ligt has shown leadership qualities reminiscent of world champion Sergio Ramos. The Ajax youth product has skippered his side to a domestic double and the last 4 of the Champions League.

Barcelona are missing strong characters in their dressing room, and the Dutchman could rejuvenate an aging side.

Nicolas Tagliafico

Ajax v AEK Athens - UEFA Champions League Group E

Buenos Aires native Taglifico was also part of the breathtaking Ajax side of 2019. The Argentine is solid at the back and can contribute offensively when needed.

However, the most important aspect about the Ajax full back is that he would provide the Blaugrana with a different profile compared to Jordi Alba. The diversity of skill is something the Camp Nou outfit could profit from.

Wilfred Ndidi

Leicester City v Chelsea FC - Premier League

This could be a surprise choice for many, but the Nigerian has earned his stripes. Signed on from Genk for 17m, the industruous middle man has gone on to become a solid fixture in the Foxes’ squad.

Possessing speed, vision and having the best tackling stats in the Premier League, Ndidi would provide Messi’s forces with much-needed steel and athleticism that's missing from current options like Busquets and Rakitic.

Frenkie De Jong

De Graafschap v Ajax - Eredivisie

Barca have already wrapped up this one. In De Jong, the 5-time UCL winners have secured a starlet who could well go on to become one of their greatest.

The Dutchman has “Barca DNA” down to every detail. Which position he will compete for remains to be seen, but the reported 75m could prove to be a bargain in the years to come.

Bruno Fernandes

Scotland v Portugal - International Friendly

20 goals and 13 assists in the Portuguese league for this mercurial attacking midfielder speak volumes of his ability. The stats recorded by the ex-Sampdoria man are unmatched throughout Europe, and the consistency with which he has delivered for Sporting is mesmerizing.

Fernandes can play with both feet and he possesses blistering acceleration along with great vision. Nicknamed “Aritador” (Sniper), the versatile midfielder has a knack for scoring long-range goals.

Only 25 come next season, Fernandes would provide Barca with a long term solution to fill the void left by the maestro Iniesta.

Alexandre Lacazette

Valencia v Arsenal - UEFA Europa League Semi Final : Second Leg

After missing out on France’s World Cup triumph, the Lyon native took the omission in his stride and played a fantastic season for Arsenal, leading them to the Europa League final.

Luis Suarez, although clinical, has lost a yard and at 32 isn’t getting any younger. Lacazette is a speedy option and would provide the Uruguayan with some much-needed competition upfront.

However, at 28, this might be the last chance for both parties to make a deal happen.

Thomas Lemar

Club Atletico de Madrid v Sevilla FC - La Liga

The Atletico man was signed on to much fanfare after an impressive tenure at Monaco. However, the islander has found it hard to adapt to Diego Simeone’s rigid Atletico team and has been indecisive in their Champions League run.

Winner with France at the 2018 World Cup, Lemar has shown creativity and great link-up play when in suitable conditions; he was an integral cog of Deschamps’ world champions, although off the bench. At Barca, he could provide cover in all attacking positions and could also be effective coming on late. If not him, Ajax’s Hachim Ziyech is also an option.

OUT

Samuel Umtiti

France v Croatia - 2018 FIFA World Cup Russia Final

After signing the center-half from Lyon for a bargain, Barca were sure they had sorted out the backline for years to come. Umtiti was one of the best performers for Barca and the France national team in the 2017-18 season.

However, the Cameroon born defender was ruled out due to injury for most of this season and lost his place to Clement Lenglet alongside Pique. Umtiti has now been deemed dispensable and should be offloaded to make funds available for incoming players.

Ivan Rakitic

FC Barcelona v Getafe CF - La Liga

In his short time at the club, the Croatian is considered by the Cules as one of the greatest foreign players ever to have donned the Blue & Red. A treble winner and World Cup finalist, the 31-year-old has nothing left to prove and should be moving on to a side where he wouldn’t have to compete with Europe’s best youngsters.

With Premier League clubs like United and Arsenal interested, Bartomeu and Co should be quick to cash out on the former Schalke man.

Philippe Coutinho

Brazil v Belgium: Quarter Final - 2018 FIFA World Cup Russia

The Brazilian upon arrival was given the mammoth task of replacing outgoing legend Andres Iniesta. In his first 6 months at the club, Coutinho impressed immediately, chipping in with a few goals come the end of the season.

However, this season has seen him moved to the left wing with Ousmane Dembele’s recurring injury problems, and the former Merseyside resident has struggled out on the flank. Considering he is Barca’s record signing, retaining Coutinho for next season cannot be ruled out. But his sale would go a long way in providing funds for the addition of another offensive option to the side.

How Barcelona could line up in 2019-20

Formation: 4-4-2

Ter Stegen

Cancelo, Pique, De Ligt, Alba

Bruno, Arthur, Busquets, Dembele

Messi, Lacazette