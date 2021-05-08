How Barcelona could line up against Atletico Madrid | La Liga 2020-21

It's do-or-die for both Barcelona and Atletico Madrid today as they square off in a potential La Liga title-decider.

Halfway through the season, Barcelona had a mountain to climb as far as the La Liga title race was concerned. It looked like Atletico Madrid were cruising to the title at that point.

However, the Rojiblancos have struggled for form since while the Catalans steadied their ship, turned their form around and clawed their intoy back to the La Liga title race.

But when they were granted a glorious opportunity to overtake their title-rivals and sit atop the La Liga table just a week and a half ago, they made a meal of it and lost 2-1 to eighth-placed Granada. But that has made today's fixture all the more interesting.

Barcelona and Atletico Madrid are well-matched on paper and both teams are near full-strength. It is going to be a roller-coaster ride from here till the end of the La Liga season and there is no doubt that both teams will put their best foot forward as the league title is the only major trophy all of them are left fighting for.

Without further ado, let's take a look at how Barcelona could line up against Atletico Madrid today.

Barcelona Probable Lineup vs Atletico Madrid

Barcelona Goalkeeper

It has not exactly been a season where Barcelona no. 1, Marc Andre-ter Stegen, has covered himself in glory. Having kept just two cleansheets in his last 10 appearances, the German international has not been at his best but he will keep his place between the sticks.

Marc Andre-ter Stegen will need to be alert throughout the length of the game as he is up against Atletico Madrid who have incredible goalscoring diversity. The likes of Luis Suarez, Angel Correa, Yannick Carrasco, Marcos Llorente and Joao Felix are all goalscoring threats for the Rojiblancos.

Barcelona Defenders

Clement Lenglet and Gerard Pique

Ronald Koeman is expected to stick to his three-man defence and Barcelona's system is likely to mirror that of Atletico Madrid's. Koeman will undoubtedly go with Gerard Pique in the heart of the three-man defence. Pique is starting to show signs of fading but his experience will come in handy in a game as big as this.

Ronald Araujo started to his right against Valencia but we expect Oscar Mingueza to make a return to the starting XI. The latter's ball-playing skills could come handy against Atletico Madrid.

Clement Lenglet's mistake cost Barcelona against Valencia but he is likely to start again as Ronald Koeman prefers having a left-footed centre-back on the left side of his backline.

