Barcelona have finally appointed Xavi as their manager following the dismissal of Ronald Koeman. The former Blaugrana midfielder has arrived with much fanfare as he looks to steady the sinking team.

Xavi's arrival has brought a lot of excitement to Camp Nou. Everyone expects Barcelona to return to their famous tiki-taka system under their new coach. As one of the best practitioners of the system during his playing days, there's no doubt the former midfielder has what it takes to implement it as manager.

However, it certainly won't be a ride in the park for the newly appointed coach. Barcelona have lost some of their best players over the last few years, including Lionel Messi, Neymar and Luis Suarez.

The Blaugrana currently have a shallow squad, and lack the finances to make notable signings. Xavi's best bet is to kickstart another era with a group of young and promising talents at the club. Could he follow in the footsteps of Pep Guardiola and establish another empire dominated by home-grown talents at Camp Nou?

Xavi's appointment - an opportunity for Barcelona's young guns?

Xavi has several young talents at his disposal at Barcelona.

The shocking departure of Lionel Messi and a poor start to the season have dealt a serious blow to Barcelona in the last few months. However, the Blaugrana still have a glimmer of hope, thanks to their promising youngsters.

Ansu Fati has been doing wonders since taking up the iconic number 10 jersey. The attacker has bagged four goals and an assist for the Blaugrana in eight appearances this season.

Pedri was the biggest revelation last season, while Gavi has also enjoyed a massive breakthrough in recent weeks. The likes of Riqui Puig, Alex Balde, Oscar Mingueza, Ronald Araujo, Alex Collado and many others present Xavi with decent options to kickstart a new era.

On that note, considering all the resources present at Camp Nou right now, here's a look at how Barcelona could line up under Xavi this season:

Goalkeeper: Marc-Andre ter Stegen

The German must step up under Xavi.

Marc Andre-ter Stegen has conceded 18 goals in just 14 games this season. That's a clear indication that the German isn't in the best of form right now. But he remains the undisputed starter for Barcelona, as there's no serious competition for his spot.

Meanwhile, it is worth noting that Barcelona's defence has been fragile as well, meaning the goalkeeper shouldn't take all the blame. On his day, Ter Stegen is one of the best goalkeepers in Europe. It remains to be seen if he will rediscover his mojo under Xavi.

