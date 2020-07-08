×
How would Barcelona and Real Madrid’s positions on the La Liga table look without VAR?

  • There has been much controversy over the last few weeks regarding the alleged favouritism towards Real Madrid.
  • However, Real Madrid's and Barcelona's positions on the table without VAR's interferences paint a different picture.
Sai Teja
ANALYST
Feature
Modified 08 Jul 2020, 00:53 IST
Barcelona skipper Lionel Messi in action against Real Madrid
Real Madrid and Barcelona's VAR controversies have been well-documented throughout the 2018-19 and 2019-20 LaLiga Santander campaigns. There have been several claims, cryptic messages, and confrontations in recent weeks as this year's title race sparked to life after the restart.

Barcelona entered the COVID-19 lockdown period as LaLiga leaders as they sat two points clear of second-placed challengers. Real Madrid took consolation in the fact that had a relatively easier fixture run-in after the restart.

Once football began, Real Madrid won every LaLaliga game they played (seven) and kept four clean sheets. Zinedine Zidane's men played every game as if it were a final and fought to the very end to reclaim the top spot.

Barcelona, on the other hand, did not enjoy their return to football in the slightest. The Blaugrana dropped six crucial points in the league — away at Sevilla and Celta Vigo, and at home to Atletico Madrid — and were dethroned by Real Madrid. They now find themselves in second place, trailing the 33-time LaLiga winners by four points.

Zidane's men had decisions go their way in several matches, particularly since the restart. Real had two goals ruled out against them in the first three games, against Valencia and Real Sociedad. Their last two games ended with a scoreline of 1-0, both being penalties converted by Sergio Ramos.

Gerard Pique has been particularly expressive of his views on VAR, as well as club president Josep Bartomeu. Even former Barcelona icon Dani Alves weighed in on the debate and similarly suggested that Real Madrid have favoured heavily.

However, there appears more than what meets the eye in this particular debate. Spanish outlet AS analysed the LaLiga Santander table for this season and the last to examine how VAR interventions impacted them.

Real Madrid and Barcelona's VAR interventions in LaLiga

Barcelona could lose their LaLiga title to Real Madrid this year
In the 2019/20 season, Real Madrid have been awarded five decisions in their favour, with a handful of them coming after the lockdown. Throughout the campaign, they have also been hit with five decisions against them.

In terms of points, the VAR interventions helped them gain four points this year, and incidentally, lose four at the same time. That would mean that their position on the table would remain precisely the same as what it is at the moment (first place, 77 points).

In contrast, Barcelona have received three decisions for them and seven of them against, which gives Pique's and other players' comments some depth. Despite these numbers, though, the Blaugrana have gained just two points and lost as many. Even Barcelona's point tally and position would remain to be the same.

Here is how the LaLiga table looks with VAR interventions (left) and would look without them (right).

Image credit: AS
This, however, wasn't the case in the 2018/19 season. Barcelona were awarded six decisions in their favour and just two against them — while Real Madrid saw four go their way and ten against them.

The point tallies, though, didn't make a difference back then either. The Catalans saw no points gained or lost, while Los Blancos won and lost two.

Over both the last season and the current one, Barcelona have been given a total of nine decisions both for and against them. Real Madrid have been awarded nine for, and a whopping 15 against them.

2018/19 LaLiga tables with VAR (left) and without (right). Credit: AS
The VAR, as per these numbers, would have no impact on either the Catalans' or the Blancos' positions on the table. With or without the interventions, Barcelona sit four points behind Real Madrid.

With five games left to play, the Lionel Messi-led side are running out of time to reclaim the top spot and retain the Spanish crown.

Published 08 Jul 2020, 00:52 IST
La Liga 2019-20 Real Madrid CF Football Barcelona Sergio Aguero Lionel Messi Zinedine Zidane
