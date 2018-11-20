How Borussia Dortmund could have lined up if they hadn’t sold their best players

Borussia Dortmund lost a number of stars to big clubs in the recent years

Eight-time German Championship winners, Borussia Dortmund are among the most successful and followed clubs in Germany. BVB are known for their development of players as they groomed a number of superstars in recent years.

However, they always struggle to compete with the financial powers of the big clubs and find it difficult to keep hold of their players when top guns come calling for them. They have sold three players to Bayern Munich alone in the last five years.

Nevertheless, they still have a decent squad and could have proven to be a serious threat to Bayern Munich's Bundesliga dominance if they had managed to keep all their star players at the club.

Right on this note, here's how Borussia Dortmund could have lined up if they hadn't sold their best players.

Formation- 4-3-3

Goalkeeper- Roman Burki

Roman Burki has done a good job since joining the BVB in 2016.

Borussia Dortmund signed Roman Burki from SC Freiburg to replace the ageing Roman Weidenfeller in the summer of 2015 and the Swiss international has done a decent job for Dortmund thus far.

The 28-year-old started his career with Young Boys but made a name for himself only while playing for Grasshopper. He won the Swiss Cup 2013 with the Zurich based club before joining SC Freiburg in 2014.

He impressed with his performances for SC Freiburg, which earned him a move to one of Germany's biggest clubs, Borussia Dortmund. He has played 144 games for BVB till now and managed to keep 54 clean sheets. Burki also helped Dortmund win the DFB Pokal 2016-17

The Swiss international is among the leading candidates to win the Bundesliga Golden Glove as he has kept four clean sheets in 10 matches that he played in.

