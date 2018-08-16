How Atletico Madrid could lineup this season

Atletico Madrid got the better of their counterpart in the UEFA Super Cup

Recent UEFA Super Cup champions Atletico Madrid have been making a name for themselves in both Spain and Europe in recent years. Ever since former player Diego Simeone took charge in 2011, the Rojiblancos have managed to win 3 Super Cups, 2 Europa Leagues, a La Liga title, a Copa del Rey and a Supercopa de España.

During this transfer window, Simeone managed to bring in Sporting CP prodigy Gelson Martins (Free), experienced La Liga campaigner Antonio Adan (€1m), last season's Eredivisie player of the year Santiago Arias (€11m), Croat forward Nikola Kalinic (€14.5m), Atletico academy graduate Rodri (€20m) and World Cup winner Thomas Lemar for a club record fee of €70m. They had also signed Jonny Castro (€7m) but he has been loaned out to Wolverhampton Wanderers for the 2018/19 season.

Atleti fans had to say goodbye to Kevin Gamerio, who moved to Valencia for €16m. Wolves made the loan signing of Diogo Jota (€14m) permanent, while Sime Vrsaljko got loaned out to Inter with the option to buy next summer. Legends Gabi and Fernando Torres bid adieu to the club last month as they penned contracts in Qatari club Al Saad and Japanese club Sagan Tosu respectively. Now that most of their transfer business is complete, let's take a look at how their squad shapes up ahead of the new season.

Potential Atletico Madrid XI for this season

Slovenian goalkeeper Jan Oblak is expected to remain Atleti's first-choice goalkeeper even though Antonio Adan has been brought on-board this summer. Oblak has managed to keep 68 clean sheets in 116 La Liga appearances itself and has established himself as one of the best goalkeepers of the modern era.

The Uruguayan pair Diego Godín and Jose Giménez are Atleti's best centre-back pairing this season. Both players have been with the club for quite some time now, and are currently the star defensive players for their national squad. Their on-field chemistry is something Simeone would be relying on during the course of the league.

New signing Santiago Arias would be Atleti's starting right back, especially after Vrsaljko's departure to Italy. The ex-PSV Colombian would be flanked by World Cup star Lucas Hernandez on the left. Hernandez utilized his world cup opportunities efficiently and became one of the hottest prospects this summer.

In central midfield, Spanish internationals Saúl Ñíguez and Koke are known starters for the club. The academy graduates have been phenomenal in recent years, with Saul managing to start 95% of Atleti's league games last season and only being substituted 8% of those matches. Koke managed 4 goals and 4 assists while playing 3,156 minutes in the previous season.

Summer signings Thomas Lemar and Gelson Martins take up the wing positions, as the versatile wingers would look to provide critical passes and crosses. French star Antoine Griezmann would be partnered by Spanish striker Diego Costa in attack. The pair have a combined 262 club goals in European club competitions, with the former having 19 goals and 9 assists in the previous La Liga season alone!

Diego Simeone has managed to strengthen key areas which other teams have exploited in previous seasons. The addition of Martins allows Koke to play in his natural position of central midfield, while Antonio Adán is more than capable of reducing Oblak's workload. The club seems to be on a high, recently scalping the Europa League and the Super Cup, but there are still two major competitions to fight for. Will this squad manage to take home the elusive La Liga and Champions League?